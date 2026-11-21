The Miami Dolphins' 2026 season will end up being among the worst for the franchise when it comes to the final record, but it also very well might be remembered for being highighted by the organizations' best draft class.

Ever.

As the saying goes, it usually takes about three years to fully and fairly assess a draft class, but what GM Jon-Eric Sullivan delivered looks like an absolute winner so far.

Of course, it did help that the Dolphins had the highest number of picks in the NFL this year with 13, which happened to be their second-highest total since the draft went to seven rounds in the 1990s. In 1997, Jimmy Johnson's second year as Dolphins head coach and de facto GM, the Dolphins ended up with 14 draft picks.

That 1997 draft did produce Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, as well as multi-Pro Bowl cornerback Sam Madison and multi-year starter Derrick Rodgers, but frankly not much else despite a total of six picks in the first three rounds.

The 2026 draft also featured six picks in the first three rounds, and six have been regular starters as rookies — guard Kadyn Proctor, cornerback Chris Johnson, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, wide receiver Caleb Douglas, tight end Will Kacmarek and safety Michael Taaffe. Wide receiver Chris Bell and safety Kyle Louis also have started games.

In all, 11 of the 13 picks currently are on the active roster, with Trey Moore on injured reserve and DJ Campbell is on the practice squad.

So that's 12 out of 13 making the roster, easily outperforming the 10-for-14 of that 1997 class.

But it's not just about volume and the large number of starts — because that last one that partly be explained by the large number of holes the Dolphins had following their offseason roster purge — the early performances overall have been impressive or at the very least highly encouraging.

It's not a stretch to suggest that the Dolphins look like they got four long-time starters with Proctor, Johnson, Rodriguez and Douglas, maybe a fifth with Taaffe and Kacmarek, and all sorts of possibilities with Moore and Bell.

When we start talking about evaluating draft classes, understand that landing four long-time starters in a year makes it a very good draft, and the Dolphins will eclipse that total if their 2026 group continue on their current path.

If that happens, there's probably little doubt it could wind up being judged as the best in Dolphins history — even if it doesn't produce a Hall of Famer like Taylor from the 1997 class or Zach Thomas from the 1996 class or Dan Marino from the 1983 class.

In terms of starts, this is as good as it gets for the 2026 draft class.

This is what ultimately the competition would entail.

COUNTING DOWN THE FIVE BEST DOLPHINS DRAFTS

5. 2016 DRAFT

The hits: T Laremy Tunsil (1st round), CB Xavien Howard (2nd), RB Kenyan Drake (3rd), KR Jakeem Grant (6th)

The misses: WR Leonte Carroo (3rd round)

Summary: This all came down to the Dolphins being on the right end of the draft-night soap opera that sent Tuntil tumbling from a likely top five or six pick into the teens, although trading up four spots in the second round to get Howard turned out to be a great move by the Dolphins. While Grant had his limitations as a wide receiver, getting the best returner in team history in the sixth round makes it a great pick. And maybe we should add bonus points for what the Dolphins were able to produce with the Tunsil trade.

4. 1968 DRAFT

The hits: RB Larry Csonka (1st round), S Dick Anderson (3rd round), RB Jim Kiick (5th round)

The misses: LB Jimmy Keyes (2nd round), TE Jim Cox (2nd round)

The summary: Csonka, Anderson and Kiick all played key roles in the Dolphins winning two Super Bowl titles in the early 1970s, and Csonka was elected to the Hall of Fame.

3. 1997 DRAFT

The hits: CB Sam Madison (2nd round), DE Jason Taylor (3rd round), LB Derrick Rodgers (3rd round), LS Ed Perry (6th round)

The misses: WR Yatil Green (1st round), LB Ronnie Ward (3rd round)

Summary: Any draft that produces a Hall of Famer is a good draft. As Jimmy Johnson has recounted, he wanted both Madison and Taylor, found a way to get both of them, and was right about both of them. We put Green in the "miss" category with an asterisk because it wasn't so much that he couldn't play in the NFL, he just never got the chance because of knee injuries.

2. 1983 DRAFT

The hits: QB Dan Marino (1st round), P Reggie Roby (6th round), WR Mark Clayton (8th round), LB Mark Brown (9th round), WR Anthony Carter (12th round)

The misses: DT Mike Charles (2nd round)

Summary: This draft always will be remembered for the Dolphins watching Marino fall into their lap as the sixth quarterback taken in the first round, but Roby and Clayton will go down as two of the top late-round picks in team history. The Dolphins took Carter in the 12th round even though he was under contract in the USFL, but then traded him to Minnesota for a second-round pick and linebacker Robin Sendlein. Carter became a star in Minnesota, while Sendlein never really panned out for the Dolphins.

1. 1970 DRAFT

The hits: CB Tim Foley (3rd round), CB Curtis Johnson (4th round), S Jake Scott (7th round), LB Mike Kolen (12th round)



The misses: None

Summary: The Dolphins didn't have a first-round pick in this draft because they sent it to the Cleveland Browns in a trade for wide receiver Paul Warfield, who would make the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons with Miami and eventually land in the Hall of Fame. Foley, Johnson and Scott made up three-fourths of the Dolphins' starting secondary in their Super Bowl years, and Scott arguably was on a Hall of Fame track before he was traded to Washington before the 1976 season. Kolen became an immediate starter as a rookie to top off a memorable draft.

Honorable mention

1969 — DE Bill Stanfill (1st round), DT Bob Heinz (2nd), RB Mercury Morris (3rd)

1977 — LB A.J. Duhe (1st round), DT Bob Baumhower (2nd), RB Leroy Harris (5th)

1990 — T Richmond Webb (1st round), G Keith Sims (2nd round)

1996 — DT Daryl Gardener (1st round), RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar (3rd round), LB Zach Thomas (5th round)

2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (1st round), TE Mike Gesicki (2nd round), LB Jerome Baker (3rd round), TE Durham Smythe (4th round), K Jason Sanders (7th round)