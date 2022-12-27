Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Teddy B, Mostert's Kick Returns, And More

Why is the defense continuing to struggle? How does the offense change with Teddy Bridgewater at QB? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Packers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

I feel bad for Tua, but seems like concussion protocol in NFL is inconsistent. Pickett has been in protocol twice and played in a week. Also I think Gesicki would help this O. I get he is not a great blocker but can stretch the seam, which would open up crossers for Hill & Waddle.

Hey Reza, not sure there’s a question in there, so I’ll just say this: Concussions are fickle and players react differently to them, so applying a blanket approach might not work. Hill and Waddle have feasted on crossers all season and I’m not sure how much of an impact Gesicki could make there, and it’s obvious Mike McDaniel is not a fan.

From MontrealDolfan 8-7 (@Montrealdolfan):

Who’s the better coach, McDaniel or Flores?

Salut, that’s not a fair question to ask with two games left in McDaniel’s first season. What I would tell you is that Flores was a lot better coach than a lot of Dolphins fans want to admit. Or are we so quick to forget the Dolphins went 10-6 and 9-8 the past two years with an offense that, again, so many were quick to criticize. So he obviously did some things right.

From willecron (@pancanfinfan):

I can’t recall a QB prone to concussions like Tua. What the heck is going on here. Is the franchise QB long-term status in jeopardy?

Hi there, did you view Tua as a long-term franchise QB before this latest concussion-related episode? I think that’s a fair question to ask in light of the four-game losing streak and Tua’s performance during most of it. The durability factor just adds another layer to it, where it’s going to be hard for the Dolphins to justify giving Tua a long-term contract with major money and potentially large guarantees.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, for you, what would a “good game” look like for Teddy Bridgewater if he starts against the Patriots? Thanks!

Hey Chris, that’s a good question and I think it starts with avoiding turnovers and helping the team convert third downs. That’s more important than statistical benchmarks, but for the sake of it, let’s go with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns, no picks, Dolphins convert at least 50 percent on third down.

From Javier (@jboy1724):

With another poor performance from Tua & now 3 concussions should the Dolphins as an organization think about moving on or is Tua worth the risk? Feels like Miami has a small window with a very electric offense. If they move on, who should they target?

Hey Javier, man, that’s hard hitting and right to the point. While it’s difficult to justify a long-term extension at this point, there’s no need to rush to dump Tua unless there’s a better option that presents itself and at this time the outlook for veteran QBs being available next spring isn’t great. And the fact the Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 wouldn’t exactly make it easy for them to trade for one if that became an option. Tua is under contract for next season and the Dolphins can exercise the fifth-year option for 2024 at the cost of $22 million (though there’s risk there because that’s fully guaranteed).

From Riley Skalik (@Riley_Skalik):

The defense didn't look terrible this week but looking at the season as a whole they have been below average. Considering some of the talented names on D, why do you think they seem to continuously struggle (not including their depleted secondary)?

Hey Riley, is it possible that maybe we’re overestimating the talent on this Dolphins defense? If I can’t mention the secondary, which has been a big issue with all the injuries, then I’d have to point at the pass rush, which simply hasn’t been consistent enough — and it’s not just about sacks but putting QBs under duress on a regular basis. The Dolphins have some big names there with Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram, but the pass rush simply has not been good enough.

From TC (@WineMixers):

How do we get our 1 read QB to become a 2 read QB?

Pretty sure a lot of that is instinctive, though repetition always can help with anything. It’s also not like Tua has never hit a pass to a secondary target, though it’s also clear his forte is the quick throw on rhythm.

From Brody (@Brody_)316):

Since two defenses have said that our offense revolves on timing and jamming WRs, what adjustments can be made to fix that? More traditional West Coast offense?

Hey Brody, that’s a good question, and this may be where pounding the running game can make cornerbacks have to pay attention elsewhere for a change. But being that the Dolphins’ biggest playmakers on offense are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, it makes sense for defenses to do whatever needs to be done to disrupt their routes, even at the cost of sacrificing the run defense.

From Rob_Tomato (@TomatoRob):

Is it too soon to call Brady for next year?!

Hmm, that’s an interesting question based on what we know from the tampering the Dolphins were found guilty of. The one thing is there were a lot more questions about Tua then than there are now, so does it make sense to bring in a 46-year-old Brady in 2023 for one year instead of seeing if Tua can continue his move forward.

From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):

Why, for the last 49 years, has this team killed its fan base?

Hey Paul, I hear where you’re coming from, but how do you think fans of the Lions, Jets or Browns are feeling these days?

From Jeffallen782 (@jeffallen782):

Hi Alain. This team is frustrating and inconsistent. Why do they have their RB1 returning kicks? Why so many kick returns this past game? It seems to me 31 took a hard hit on the return before his fumble and was not the same after that. … I thought Tua (Sanders too) seemed very fragile psychologically. Tua continues to show he is not the long-term answer. He can’t read defenses or recover from a bad play. They can’t beat anyone other than bad teams, and even those are close games. Dolphins — eternally average!

Hey Jeff, whoa! Lot to unpack here. First, not a fan of having Mostert returning kickoffs, either. But the Dolphins don’t have a return specialist on the roster, something I’d advocate they rectify next season. As for beating nothing but bad teams, they do have victories against playoff teams Baltimore and Buffalo. Calling Tua fragile psychologically is kind of convenient after he has a three-pick game and Sanders had made 11 in a row before his miss. As for eternally average … well, can’t argue the fact they have been that for too long (with few exceptions).