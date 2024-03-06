The Miami Dolphins must rebuild every level of team's defense this offseason, and it likely will be crafted to Anthony Weaver’s taste.

At this point it’s too early to tell what that will look like, but the Dolphins’ newly hired defensive coordinator seemingly will be given a blank canvas because all of the players purged to create cap space — Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker and Keion Crossen — have all been on defense, and 10 free agents on defense are former starters for Miami.

Allowing Christian Wilkins to become an unrestricted free agent could lead to Miami losing one of the pillars of the defense next week when teams begin making formal offers. But Wilkins isn't the only Dolphins defender who might take his skills to another team for more money. The Dolphins' cap crisis could lead to a defensive exodus.

When we begin the offseason, which officially starts on March 11 with the legal tampering period, it's always important to assess the talent that is already in-house because it helps us determine what's likely on the shopping list.

Here's a breakdown of the Dolphins' existing defensive roster, and a snapshot of the impending free agents.

For the breakdown of the offensive depth chart, click this link.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

Signed: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Cameron Goode, Quinton Bell, Zeke Vandenburgh

Free agents: Emmanuel Ogbah (released), Andrew Van Ginkel (injured), Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin, Melvin Ingram

Analysis: This unit helped the Dolphins set a franchise record for sacks in a season (56), and did it without the top three edge players finishing the season because of the Achilles tendon injury Phillips suffered in November, the ACL injury Chubb suffered in December, and the foot injury Van Ginkel suffered in January. The fact that three edge players (Goode too) are facing at least nine-month rehabilitation periods could make adding an edge player or two in free agency or the draft a top priority. Don’t be surprised if Van Ginkel signs with the highest bidder, attempting to maximize his breakout season in 2023. The way Malik Reed performed in the playoff game should make him a veteran Miami re-signs for depth purposes, but he's also rehabbing a knee injury he suffered against the Chiefs.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

Signed: Zach Sieler, Isaiah Mack, Daviyon Nixon, Brandon Pili

Free agents: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Da'Shawn Hand

Analysis: Wilkins and Sieler collectively had the most productive season a Dolphins defensive tackle tandem has ever had, combining for 128 tackles, 19 sacks, forcing two fumbles and recovering another four. They were the main factors that allowed the Dolphins defense to rank seventh defending the run (97.1 rushing yards allowed per game). Davis, who contributed 28 tackles and half a sack, likely will shop himself to a team that is more suited for his skill set, and if he leaves, the Dolphins will need to find a new nose tackle. Miami’s biggest challenge this offseason will be retaining Wilkins, who is seeking a multi-year deal that pays him an annual salary north of $18 million a season. Not placing the franchise or transition tag on Wilkins means the Dolphins are competing for his services like every other team, and will need to bid high if they want to retain the team captain. Miami added Mack and Nixon this week, but it's possible that they could merely be camp bodies.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)

Signed: David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Free agents: Jerome Baker (released), Calvin Munson

Analysis: Baker, Long and Riley all had productive seasons when healthy, but Miami ended Baker’s six-year run as a starter for the Dolphins to create $9.8 million in cap space. While his return is possible, don’t be surprised if the Dolphins pursue one of the top tier inside linebackers — Patrick Queen, Devin White, Lavonte David, Tyrel Dodson — in free agency. Baker’s banishment might elevate Riley into a full-time starting role as the linebacker paired with Long. Tindall, the Dolphins’ third-round pick in the 2022 draft, hasn’t developed in his two seasons and could be on borrowed time because of his slow play speed. The Dolphins need at least two more inside linebackers on the roster for depth purposes and for special teams support.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (4)

Signed: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner

Free agents: Xavien Howard (released), Keion Crossen (released), Eli Apple, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham

Analysis: Ramsey and Howard were one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos when they were both healthy for a midseason stretch of games. During that period the Dolphins defense rose in their standing, getting as high as the NFL’s fourth-best defense heading into the Ravens loss. Unfortunately, that stretch of games was short-lived because of Howard’s season-ending foot injury, which happened on the first series of the Ravens loss. Releasing Howard as a June 1 release creates $18.5 million in cap space, and even though General Manager Chris Grier hasn’t closed the door on Howard returning, expect the four-time Pro Bowl selection to be one of the most coveted cornerbacks on the free agent market. Unfortunately, a cornerback who could replace Howard doesn’t appear to be on the roster because of Kohou’s regression (131.0 passer rating when targeted), and Miami’s unwillingness to play Smith, the team’s 2023 second-round pick, as a rookie (20 defensive snaps). Don’t be surprised if Miami re-signs a couple of last year’s cornerbacks for depth purposes and targets an inexpensive veteran or two.

DOLPHINS SAFETIES (2)

Signed: Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell

Free agents: Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott

Analysis: The Dolphins head into the offseason with Holland as the only safety under contract, and considering he’s slated to make $3.3 million in the final year of his rookie deal don’t be surprised if he sits out the offseason program campaigning for a new contract, one that pays him like a top 10 safety. However, it shouldn’t be too challenging to retain any of the team’s three free agent safeties. But at what cost? Campbell, a core special teamer, was re-signed. Miami signed Elliott to be a starter for $1.8 million last offseason. Elliott and Jones likely will test the free agent market to see if they could land multi-year deals elsewhere. They could both return, but safety happens to be one of the deepest pools of free agent talent, which means it will likely be a buyer’s market for talent like Geno Stone, Kevin Byard, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Micah Hyde and Taylor Rapp. To make this defense a top five unit, Miami needs two versatile free safeties, playmakers who have range and coverage skills.

DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Signed: K Jason Sanders, LS Blake Ferguson, P Jake Bailey

Free agent: Return specialist Braxton Berrios

Analysis: The Dolphins decided to restructure Sanders’ contact during the season. The move lowered the kicker’s cap hit from $3.7 million to $2.4 million last season. But Sanders, who made 24 of 28 field goals last season and missed just one extra point, is due nearly $3.8 million in 2024. That makes him the fourth-highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The Dolphins would create $2.4 million in cap space releasing Sanders. But who would replace him? Miami signed Bailey to a new two-year deal that could be worth $5 million. Miami will also be shopping for a kickoff and punt returner if Berrios, who earned $3.5 million in 2023, isn’t re-signed.