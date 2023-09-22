Breaking Down the Final Week 3 Dolphins-Broncos Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins did not rule out any players for their home opener against the Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of question marks when it comes to player availability for their home opener Sunday, but they didn't rule out anybody on their final injury report of the week.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle practiced for the first time this week Friday, albeit on a limited basis, and was listed as questionable for the game because of the concussion he sustained in the Sunday night victory at New England.

Likewise, tackle Terron Armstead (ankle/back/knee) and tight end Tyler Kroft (back) practiced on a limited basis Friday and were listed as questionable.

The player least likely to play for the Dolphins on Sunday, based on the final injury report, is running back Salvon Ahmed. He was back at practice on a limited basis Friday, but he was listed as doubtful because of his groin injury.

His absence likely would mean a big opportunity for rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane.

Meanwhile, LB Jaelan Phillips (back), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), DB Elijah Campbell (knee) and TE Julian Hill (ankle) are listed as questionable, though they were full participants in practice Friday.

In discussing Waddle before practice Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel said, "We’ll see how he progresses and see what the medical staff tells me about his position and the protocol tomorrow and the day after and the day after and the day after. “I’m going to wait until he clears the protocol first before I even enter into is it best or worst for him or other players. I’m just going to wait until he clears the protocol before I even enter into that whole field. Stay in my lane.”

If the Dolphins decided to hold off on playing Armstead for another week, veteran Kendall Lamm would make his third consecutive start at left tackle.

It's a little more complicated when it comes to replacing Waddle, as we explored in an earlier story.

While we don't expect that Davis will have to miss the game, his absence would test the Dolphins' depth along the defensive line.

BRONCOS INJURY REPORT

The Broncos confirmed Friday they will play the game without one of their key defenders, with safety Justin Simmons ruled out because of a hip injury.

Also ruled out was veteran edge defender Frank Clark, who has yet to play this season because of a hip injury after coming over from Kansas City.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, meanwhile, was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Tackle Garrett Bolles did not get a game status designation, meaning he'll be good to go.

