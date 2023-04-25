Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, we're taking a look at each of the Miami Dolphins' past 10 drafts with an analysis of how each pick panned out, a grade for all those picks, players the team missed, and an overall grade for the draft class.

The grades will be determined on the basis of how the player's NFL career turned out, not how each did with the Dolphins. Picks also are curved on a grade, where more was expected of a first-round pick than, say, a fourth-round pick, as well as in relation to who else the Dolphins could have selected who was available.

We continue with the 2020 draft, and this is where we start pointing out that the grades really still be should be considered incomplete in many instances.

THE 2020 DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 —QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th overall)

Round 1 — T Austin Jackson, USC (18th)

Round 1 — CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (30th)

Round 2 — G/T Robert Hunt, Louisiana (39)

Round 2 — DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama (56th)

Round 3 — S Brandon Jones, Texas (70th)

Round 4 — G Solomon Kindley, Georgia (111th)

Round 5 — DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina (154th)

Round 5 — DE Curtis Weaver, Boise State (164th)

Round 6 — LS Blake Ferguson, LSU (185th)

Round 7 — WR Malcolm Perry, Navy (246th)

BREAKING DOWN EACH PICK

-- Tua Tagovailoa: This is the draft pick that's drawn the most debate and will continue to draw the most debate. Tagovailoa enjoyed a breakout season of sorts in 2020, but it was marred by the two (official) concussions that have left his NFL future a bit uncertain. Tagovailoa's 2020 performance through November was what the Dolphins had envisioned when they drafted him and the question is whether he can stay healthy and produce like that over a whole season. Who the Dolphins could have had: For this exercise, there's no need to go any further than the next pick, Justin Herbert, because the Dolphins needed a franchise quarterback and it was between those two. While Tua enjoyed a better season in 2022, we're still hard-pressed to believe that many GMs would take him over Herbert at this point. Grade: B

-- Austin Jackson: The Dolphins really wanted a new left tackle in the 2020 draft, but it was widely believed they overreached for Jackson, who was pegged by some as an early-second-round pick. Unfortunately, Jackson has yet to prove the skeptics wrong, and the 2023 season might be his last chance to do so. Who the Dolphins could have had: We probably don't need to remind Dolphins fans that star Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was selected four picks after Jackson. Even sticking with the offensive line, the Dolphins would have done better to take center Cesar Ruiz, who went 24th to the Saints. Grade: C-

-- Noah Igbinoghene: The Dolphins selected Igbinoghene after moving down four spots in a trade with Green Bay that netted them an extra fourth-round selection. Igbinoghene was a converted wide receiver who was a project, but he remains a project three years later and that's obviously disappointing. Who the Dolphins could have had: Among the players selected between Igbinoghene and Robert Hunt were WR Tee Higgins, RB D'Andre Swift and S Kyle Dugger, all of whom have become good to very good NFL players. Grade: D

-- Robert Hunt: A college tackle with the versatility to move to guard in the NFL, Hunt has been the Dolphins' best offensive lineman over the past three seasons and he looks like someone who might have a Pro Bowl in his future. Who the Dolphins could have had: While the Dolphins could have had Jonathan Taylor at this spot, they should have taken him with the 30th pick because there was nothing wrong with the Hunt selection. Grade: A-

-- Raekwon Davis: Davis is a physically imposing defensive lineman who flashed big-time ability at Alabama but lacked consistency, and that's who he's been for the Dolphins. It also might be fair to wonder whether he's been miscast as a nose tackle given that his 6-7 frame isn't exactly conducive to getting great leverage. Who the Dolphins could have had: There were eight selection made after Davis in Round 2 and the one player who jumps out as a better alternative is running back A.J. Dillon. Grade: C+

-- Brandon Jones: Jones made a quick impact for the Dolphins defense because of his blitzing ability and he worked his way into the starting lineup by his second season. Now he's looking to bounce back after sustaining a torn ACL and will have to fend off free agent acquisition DeShon Elliott to remain in the starting lineup. Who the Dolphins could have had: The 2020 third round hasn't produced a lot of big-time players, but the two who stands out here are Lions G Jonah Jackson and Baltimore WR/KR Devin Duvernay. Grade: B-

-- Solomon Kindley: Kindley was a starter as a rookie and was serviceable, but he fell out of favor in his second season and couldn't make the 53-man roster last season before landing on the Giants practice squad. He might be playing for his career in 2023 after the Giants signed him to a future contract in January. Who the Dolphins could have had: The Dolphins could have had a much better interior offensive lineman in that 2020 fourth round with Tyler Biadasz or they could have gone for either WR Gabriel Davis or DB L'Jarius Sneed. Grade: C-

-- Jason Strowbridge: Strowbridge was billed as a versatile defensive lineman who could help out against the run, but he never panned out for the Dolphins. He's been out of the NFL since the Dolphins released him from their practice squad in September 2021. Who the Dolphins could have had: The only player after Strowbridge in Round 5 who has made any kind of impact has been wide receiver Darnell Mooney with the Chicago Bears. Grade: D+

-- Curtis Weaver: Weaver racked up big sack numbers at Boise State, but he didn't have either the size or athleticism to make an impact in the NFL. He bounced on and off the Cleveland practice squad the past two seasons before signing with the Vikings in January. He has played six snaps in the NFL so far, with Cleveland in 2021. Who the Dolphins could have had: Mooney is the name here as well. Grade: D+

-- Blake Ferguson: We can really think of one really bad snap Ferguson has had since joining the Dolphins, so he's been very dependable in that sense. The question is whether spending a sixth-round pick on a long-snapper is a good investment. Who the Dolphins could have had: Three players who were drafted after Ferguson in Round 6 who have had a bigger impact in the NFL are Bills K Tyler Bass, Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and Packers T Jon Runyan Jr. Grade: B-

-- Malcolm Perry: Perry was one of those interesting seventh-round gambles because while he played quarterback at Navy, he had the kind of athletic and playmaking ability to make him an interesting prospect. Perry caught nine passes in 13 games as a rookie, but he was waived the following summer and never appeared in a game after being picked up by New England before he decided to retire in July 2022. Who the Dolphins could have had: While he didn't splash the way Brock Purdy did last season, the 2020 Mr. Irrelevant also stuck in the NFL. The player in 2020 was linebacker Tae Crowder, who started 31 games for the New York Giants the past three seasons before being waived and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Grade: C

2020 DOLPHINS DRAFT GRADE

This was a pivotal draft for the Dolphins after the roster resetting of 2019 and the sad truth is that right now this doesn't look like a great draft because the team certainly didn't maximize its five picks in the first two rounds, a haul that could have helped build a foundation for years to come. But while the grade isn't going to be great for now, that all changes if Tua builds on his 2022 performance and, even more importantly, can avoid the injury issues and gives the Dolphins that elusive franchise quarterback.

Grade: C



