Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game

The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevation Saturday, and for the sixth time in nine games it involved an offensive lineman.

Tackle Kion Smith got the elevation for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the second time he's been elevated this season. It also happened for the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins currently have eight offensive linemen on the active roster, but Austin Jackson was listed as doubtful for the Chicago game as he continues to work his way back from his ankle injury.

Veteran tackle Terron Armstead, meanwhile, was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with Achilles and toe injuries, but he's played all but one game this season despite appearing on the injury report every week since the opener.

The Dolphins remain at 52 players on the active roster following their moves this week, but they have not done anything yet with rookie safety Verone McKinley III, which is noteworthy because he started against the Detroit Lions last week after being elevated for the third time — making him ineligible to play for the Dolphins again in the regular season unless he's signed to the active roster.

With McKinley out of the equation, this would suggest a return to the lineup for veteran safety Eric Rowe, who was a surprising healthy scratch against Detroit last week.

THE DOLPHINS' WEEK-BY-WEEK PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 — WR River Cracraft (1st), S Verone McKinley III (1st)

Week 2 — WR River Cracraft (2nd), T Larnel Coleman (1st)

Week 3 — WR River Cracraft (3rd, later signed to active roster), T Larnel Coleman (2nd)

Week 4 — T Larnel Coleman (3rd)

Week 5 — T Brandon Shell (1st)

Week 6 — T Brandon Shell (2nd, later signed to active roster), T Kion Smith (1st)

Week 7 — DL Ben Stille (1st), S Verone McKinley III (2nd)

Week 8 — WR Braylon Sanders (1st), S Verone McKinley III (3rd)

Week 9 — T Kion Smith (2nd)

