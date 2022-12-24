Setting the Stage for the Week 16 Dolphins-Packers  Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.

Here's all the pertinent info, along with a final score prediction, for this Week 16 Dolphins-Packers matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-6) vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-8)

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 25

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The AccuWheater forecast calls for temperatures in Miami Gardens from 53-56 between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET, with cloudy skies and a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 10 mph with gusts up to 14 mph.

TV: FOX (national)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3.5 (over/under 49.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — WR River Cracraft (calf) and T Eric Fisher (calf) are doubtful; T Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), LB Bradley Chubb (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (illness), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe), S Eric Rowe (hamstring) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) are questionable.

Packers — T David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) is doubtful.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 10-5

Last five meetings:

Nov. 11, 2018 at Green Bay — Packers 31, Dolphins 12

Oct. 12, 2014 at Miami — Packers 27, Dolphins 24

Oct. 17, 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)

Oct. 22, 2006 at Miami — Packers 34, Dolphins 24

Nov. 4, 2022 at Green Bay — Packers 24, Dolphins 10

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (1975 at Green Bay; Dolphins 31, Packers 7)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 19 (2018 at Green Bay; Packers 31, Dolphins 12)

Highest-scoring matchup: 58 points (1985 at Green Bay; Dolphins 34, Packer 24 ... 2006 season at Miami; Packers 34, Dolphins 24)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 29 points (1991 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Packers 13)

Former Packers players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Packers coaches with the Dolphins:

QB coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell

Former Dolphins players with the Packers:

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Grey Ruegamer is director of player engagement, former Dolphins DB Brandian Ross is a college scout

Former Dolphins coaches with the Packers:

None

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The Packers' streak of winning 13 games is going to end at three this season, and now the question is whether they can make a late-season push just to make the playoffs. It's been a trying season for Aaron Rodgers and company, who made the decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason and replace them with young players, a process that took a while to get going. It certainly didn't help that Rodgers stayed away from the offseason program (which is voluntary) or that rookie second-round pick Christian Watson dropped a sure touchdown bomb in the opener. Rodgers also played some games with rib and thumb injuries, though he appears back at full health. Watson has been on a tear of late, with eight touchdowns in his past five games, and that's helped the Packers average almost 27 points during that stretch. Green Bay comes to Hard Rock Stadium following consecutive victories against the Bears and Rams sandwiched around their bye.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The first place to start is the location, with the Dolphins back at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since they defeated the Houston Texans in Week 12. The Dolphins are 11-1 in their past 12 at home dating back to last year, the only loss coming in Week 6 this year against the Minnesota Vikings when Tua Tagovailoa was out with his concussion, Skylar Thompson started in his place but Teddy Bridgewater had to come after Thompson sustained a thumb injury. There also should be some optimism after the performance against Buffalo last Saturday night even though it did come in a losing cause. The Dolphins rushed for 188 yards in that game and could have success again against a Green Bay run defense that's ranked 29th in the NFL. The defense could have its hands full with Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Watson, but let's remember that Miami has three games with three takeaways — and all of them have come at Hard Rock Stadium.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

This obviously isn't the 2021 Packers that the Dolphins will be facing, but they certainly look a lot more like that team lately, in large part because Rodgers looks healthy again. This looks a potentially explosive offense that the Dolphins will have to contain, and for those pointing to Green Bay scoring only 24 points against the injury-riddled Rams on Monday night, we'd counter by pointing out that the Packers kneeled after reaching the 1-yard line shortly after the two-minute warning. Also of concern is the defense's ability to make third-down stops in recent weeks. On the flip side, Green Bay is second in the NFL in pass defense and earlier this season pretty much shut down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in back-to-back weeks. The Dolphins offense may have to outscore the Packers in this one.

FINAL DOLPHINS-PACKERS PREDICTION

The Dolphins have been extraordinarily streaky this season, winning three, losing three, winning five, losing three. So maybe it's time to start a new streak and move closer to clinching that elusive playoff berth, right? This game looked like a cakewalk about a month ago when Rodgers was hurting and the Packers were in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but things are much different now. The Packers still have a shot to get into the playoffs, so the Dolphins figure to get Green Bay's best. This will not be an easy game for Miami, and given the offensive talent on each team, it figures to be a hig-scoring affair. But the Dolphins are at home, where they have been very good and they still look like a better team than the Packers this season. Dolphins 33, Packers 27.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.