Mike McDaniel December 9 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at UCLA on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Tyreek Hill will be back at practice Friday. Whatever illness that kept him out of practice Thursday is gone. "On game day we still expect to be fast."



-- McDaniel remains optimistic Terron Armstead will be able to play against the Chargers, indicating he likely will be limited in practice Friday and be listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

-- McDaniel praises the work of the training staff in helping Liam Eichenberg recover quickly from his Week 8 knee injury, but it's still questionable he'll play against the Chargers. "Feel very good for next week, but we'll see about this week."

-- Dolphins players were treated to some standup comedy this week, and McDaniel joked that his players told him he had better material.

-- Eric Fisher's first day of live practice in a long time went well, but McDaniel says he wants to see how Friday goes before making any decisions on his status for Sunday.

-- Hill has been very boisterous in celebrating a touchdown by a teammate this season, and McDaniel says he appreciates being asked about that. Also likes how Hill didn't over-celebrate after long touchdowns against Baltimore and San Francisco because the team still was trailing at the time.

-- Teddy Bridgewater has been inactive the past three games and McDaniel says he's getting close, though it's uncertain whether he'll return to back up Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.

-- River Cracraft likely will be listed as doubtful because of the calf injury that surfaced Thursday.

-- Tagovailoa has been listed as limited in practice the past two days, but McDaniel says he doesn't see his ankle issues being a factor whatsoever.

