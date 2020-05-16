AllDolphins
Dolphins History Lesson: Trading for Running Backs

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins did not select a college running back in the 2020 NFL draft, instead choosing to upgrade the position by making a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for speedy Matt Breida.

The Dolphins gave up a fifth-round pick to get Breida, ironically using a pick that originally belonged to them before they re-acquired from the Arizona Cardinals by trading a running back, Kenyan Drake.

With the arrival of Breida via trade, it's probably a good time to point out that three of the top four single-season rushing performance in Dolphins history were produced by running backs who arrived the same way.

Ricky Williams owns the top two spots, including his franchise-record 1,853 yards in 2002 in his first season after arriving in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

In fourth place behind the 1,272 yards produced by Dolphins fifth-round pick Jay Ajayi in 2016 is Delvin Williams, who set the previous team record with 1,258 yards right after arriving from the 49ers in a trade for two players and two draft picks.

Not all trades for veteran running backs worked out that well for the Dolphins, including the last time they had made before acquiring Breida.

That trade came early in the 2004 season after Williams abruptly retired and the Dolphins realized they didn't have a suitable replacement on the roster. The Dolphins sent the St. Louis Rams a third-round pick even though he had rushed for only 526 yards in his first two NFL seasons.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Gordon didn't prove to be that suitable replacement. He gained only 64 yards on 35 attempts in three games, was injured and was done in Miami.

Another trade of note involved the swapping of 1989 top 10 picks in 1992, with the Dolphins acquiring Bobby Humphrey from Denver in exchange for Sammie Smith.

Humphrey had a solid 1992 season for the Dolphins, who reached the AFC Championship Game that year, but a series of off-the-field incidents and an injury led to his departure the following year and he never played in the NFL again.

Humphrey's son, Marlon, is a starting cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens after being a first-round pick in 2017.

Here's the complete rundown of Dolphins trades to acquire veteran running backs:

1966 — Acquired Cookie Gilchrist from Buffalo for two draft picks.

1967 — Acquired Abner Haynes from Denver in a trade involving seven players and three draft picks.

1973 — Acquired Don Nottingham and a 6th-round pick from Baltimore for Hubert Ginn.

1975 — Acquired Donny Anderson from St. Louis for two players.

1978 — Aquired Delvin Williams from San Francisco for WR Freddie Solomon, CB Vern Roberson, a 1st-round pick and a 5th-round pick.

1978 — Acquired Jim Braxton and a 3rd-round pick from Washington for RB Benny Malone and a 5th-round pick.

1980 — Acquired Jimmy DuBose and a 2nd-round pick for RB Gary Davis and CB Norris Thomas.

1981 — Acquired Eddie Hill from the L.A. Rams for a 4th-round pick.

1984 — Acquired Pete Johnson from San Diego for a 2nd-round pick.

1992 — Acquired Bobby Humphrey from Denver for RB Sammie Smith.

1999 — Acquired Tyrone Wheatley from the New York Giants for a 7th-round pick.

2002 — Acquired Ricky Williams and a 4th-round pick from New Orleans for two 1st-round picks and a 4th-round pick.

2004 — Acquired Lamar Gordon from St. Louis for a 3rd-round pick.

2020 — Acquired Matt Breida from San Francisco for a 5th-round pick.

