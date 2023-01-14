Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Quarterbacks, Stopping Allen, and More

How to maintain consistent success, QB options for 2023, mind-set before the playoff game are among the topics on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the Super Wild-Card Weekend SI Fan All Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Brian Dougherty (@BrianBoru619):

If you were the GM this offseason, would you attempt to sign Brady, Rodgers, and/or Carr?

Hey Brian, I kind of have intentionally delayed evaluating the QB question until after the Dolphins season is over, but I can tell you right now that the Packers can’t trade Rodgers because of the cap ramifications, which leaves Carr and Brady. I think both would be worth considering if the Dolphins decide they need a new starting QB in 2023, but in the case of Carr, I would wait for the Raiders to release him because there’s no way I would trade for him and take on his current contract.

From Rich (@mouldymuffin99):

Both teams finished 9-8. Dolphins made the playoffs which fans are celebrating. The Steelers didn't make the playoffs. Which team has the brighter future?

Hey Rich, that’s a trick question meant to get me in trouble, isn’t it? Here’s what I would say: The Steelers haven’t had a losing season since Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007 and look like they’ve hit on their QB with Kenny Pickett, who showed Burrow-like moxie toward the end of the season. The Dolphins, on the other hand, just made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and they have a QB question hanging over them. So I’ll let you make the decision here.

From William Varner (@LilMan1017):

If Mostert can't go, who's our 3rd RB behind Ahmed?

Hey William, Mostert was listed as out on the final injury report and in all likelihood his replacement will be La’Mical Perine, who’s the one running back on the practice squad.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From spydercane (@spydercane):

What round are we drafting a QB, and what percentage of our net worth should we be betting on the Bills +13?

Well, I’m not sure I’d advocate drafting another quarterback after taking Skylar Thompson last year unless you identify an absolute gem at some point in the draft that others somehow missed on (remember, the Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick). As for your betting question, I’ll just point out that the Bills actually are minus 13, not plus 13. You have to give points to bet the favorite, therefore here you would be betting Buffalo minus the 13 points by which they are favored.

From Jason @JasonLong509):

What’s the game plan for Sunday? Obviously, ball control game is the way. How does McDaniel make it happen?

Hey Jason, I’m not sure ball control necessarily is the only recipe. Remember that in September the Dolphins had the ball for less than 20 minutes and still won. They won that game because of red zone defense, a blocked field goal, some Buffalo miscues, a huge turnover on defense that led to a short TD drive, a bomb from Tua to Jaylen Waddle … it’s going to take the same kind of combination for the Dolphins to pull off the massive upset here.

From Jorge (@JorgeTrades305);

Who cares, this sucks man.

Well, you obviously care enough to bother telling us that you don’t care. Would you have preferred the Dolphins not make the playoffs? But, yes, it does suck that they have to go into a playoff game with key injuries, but I’d still say it beats the alternative of not making the playoffs.

From Tommy Canaduh (@TommyehCanada1):

How many Josh Allen INTs do the Dolphins need to win the game?

Hey Tommy, maybe none? The Dolphins didn’t have one pick Sept. 25 and still defeated the Bills. That said, it sure would help to be able to pick off Allen a couple of times or force a fumble or two.

From Peter (@petersmith1313):

Hi Alain, how do we stop Josh Allen from rushing all over us?

Hey Peter, yeah, that might be the biggest challenge defensively, right? What it’s going to require is sure tackling, maintaining the edge and rush lanes, and keeping Allen in the pocket as much as possible, even if it means he gets longer to throw the ball.

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, about Sunday’s game, I don't expect any win. Am I wrong only to wish a competitive game? Is that loser’s mind? About the next offseason, what do you think of Gardner Minshew? In my opinion he would be an excellent option for this team (as backup or as starter). Thank you again for your work Alain.

Thanks Hebert, first off, no, I don’t think you’re wrong for only wanting a competitive game, particularly when you consider that — and this is going to hurt — the Dolphins’ seven playoff losses since Don Shula retired have come by scores of 17-3, 38-3, 62-7, 27-0, 20-3, 27-9 and 30-12. So, no, I don’t think it’s bad to just wish for a competitive game. As for Minshew, yeah, I think he would be a solid backup, but not sure about him as a starter, though, unless the Dolphins don’t have Tua and don’t have any better options.

From Joe in SoCal (via email):

Hello Alain, what do you think about the Dolphins trading for Brock Purdy? He knows the system and might be available for the level of picks the Dolphins have in the coming draft. Do you think Skylar's play would be equal to Brock's if he were in the SF offense?

Hey Joe, first off, I’d suggest you forget about that idea because the 49ers aren’t trading Purdy. Like, zero chance. As for your other question, I absolutely do believe that Thompson’s production would be similar to that of Purdy, who’s got the benefit of having an elite player in every position group on offense with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. That makes life much easier for any quarterback.

From Bo Nye (via email):

Alain, what will it take to get a complete winning chemistry for the Dolphins? I have to admit that I am an old-time spoiled fan. The chemistry created by (the longest game, Joe Robbie, Don Shula, et al) cannot be re-created, nor should it be; however, WE have been waiting since a long line of ownership, coaches, GMs, promising players, etc., to see a new chemistry, to no avail. What does it take? Fate?

Hey Bo, I think the answer is pretty simple here actually when it comes to what it takes to build a consistent winner, and that’s a great coach and a great quarterback. Shula obviously was a great coach, and then he had Bob Griese and Dan Marino at quarterback. Why have the Dolphins not been consistent winners since the 2000s? Just look at the number of coaches and quarterbacks they’ve gone through; you can start there.

From Nancy from Billsville (via email):

Hello Alain! Thanks you for all of your insight. What's going on with Michael Deiter? I don't think I've seen him take a snap all year. Why don't they put him in at center and move Connor Williams back to guard with all of the OL injuries they have. What's the sense of the of having him on the roster if he is never going to play?

Hey Nancy, you have noticed correctly, Deiter has not taken one snap on offense all season, though he’s played every game on special teams. Let’s just say it’s pretty clear that Deiter is last on the depth chart when it comes to interior offensive linemen. He's scheduled to become a UFA in the offseason and it’s difficult to envision him wanting to come back.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading.