Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Sieler, and More

Which players have been disappointments? Which free agents will be re-signed? Can the offense move the ball? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the pre-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Thee Dolphan (@JamesBi88402129):

Are you close enough to the locker info to know how the attitude for the team has been this week. And has it been a solid week of practice?

When it comes to team attitude, it certainly didn’t feel any different this week than it always does. You certainly couldn’t tell just by the players in the locker room during the media window Wednesday that the team is on a five-game losing streak, that’s for sure. As for practice, the media is allowed to watch only warmups and the very early portion, so there’s no way for us to gauge how it goes. And there’s not one coach in the world who’ll tell you before the game that the team didn’t have a good week of practice (sometimes they’ll say it after the game).

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

At 8-3 we were the media darling and talked about as an AFC No. 1 seed. We now sit at 8-8 needing help. Injuries happen but other teams seem to cope. Why have ours taken such a toll? Coaching? Personnel?

Hey OGJ, yeah, that’s the $64,000 question, isn’t it? How about all of the above? The biggest thing that happened, of course, was that the offense stopped putting up 30 points a game and the defense never stepped up to compensate. Injuries did play a part in the slide, no doubt, but like you said every team has injuries.

From Tucker Saley (@SaleyFootball):

Is there any actual traction for Dolphins GM or HC being relieved of their duties? It seems it’s a ton of national speculation but with Ross no one can ever be sure. Sounds silly to can them even after a rough finish to the season.

Hey Tucker, yeah, I’m not sensing much traction for major changes at the top of the organization even with a loss against the Jets, but I absolutely can see some changes on the coaching staff in the offseason.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Deja Vu for Miami fans. Win but need help to get to postseason. Can the defense return to its at home playing better? Can the offense move against a top defense wanting to play spoiler? Is it time to pull out some trick plays? Time for Hill/Waddle doing some punt returns?

Hey Dave, given the Jets’ offensive line issues — it was bad all along and now has a lot of injuries — there is zero excuse for the defense not to step up with a big effort Sunday. I’m not as confident about the offense moving the ball at will, particularly if Terron Armstead ends up not being able to play. And, yes, on the trick plays and yes on using Hill and/or Waddle on kick returns because the Dolphins can use big plays wherever they can get them.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Top three most disappointing Dolphins for you this year?

Hmm, man, that’s a tough question to answer. Understanding that injuries play a role in this and that “disappointing” involves guys for whom I had some expectations, I’d go with Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker and Jason Sanders.

From CRSpotter1 (@CRSpotter1)

Greetings from Costa Rica. I have heard rumors that McDaniel is on thin ice if we don't make the playoffs. This can't be true. Love his style and thinking.

Yeah, I’m not sure why this is going around. While Stephen Ross absolutely can be unpredictable, there’s little reason to believe he would make a change like that after just one year.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Do you see Miami re-signing Sieler, AVG & Needham?

Hey Reza, understand that it’s a two-way street and I easily could see AVG, for example, wanting to look elsewhere for more snaps on defense. I think Sieler would be the highest priority of those three for the Dolphins and Needham would be next based on position.

From Valley Finatics Pres (@DubV_FinFan):

If the worst happens, and Dolphins lose and and they fire Grier and McDaniel (assuming that means end of Tua as well), do you want Payton or Harbaugh (or someone else), Brady or Rodgers (or someone else)?

Man, that's a heavy question right there. I will answer because you asked even though I'm not seeing your hypothetical coming true. If it's a full housecleaning, the Dolphins could do worse than a Payton/Brady combo, though that obviously would have a short shelf life given Brady's age.

From Javier (@jboy724):

It sounds like the offense has been tailored to fit more of Skylar’s strengths this week and he sounds more comfortable. Is it all just smoke and mirrors or do Dolphin fans have reason to be hopeful this week?

Hey Javier, the Dolphins have reason to be hopeful because they're facing the Jets and I do think Thompson is equipped to do a solid job. I don't think I'd expect offensive fireworks, though, particularly if Terron Armstead ends up not playing.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.