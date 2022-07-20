Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Morstead Ready, JT Trade Anniversary, More Madden Ratings, and More

More Madden ratings were released Wednesday and it might have been telling that the three new Miami Dolphins running backs were given almost identical overall scores.

Chase Edmonds was the highest-rated Dolphins running back with a 79, tied for 32nd in the NFL. Raheem Mostert was given a 78 and Sony Michel ended up with a 77.

As for other Dolphins running backs, Myles Gaskin was given a 74, Salvon Ahmed got a 69 and Gerrid Doaks a 62.

While the Madden ratings aren't the be-all, end-all of evaluations, it's pretty clear the Dolphins got themselves three solid running backs of similar ability with their free agent acquisitions.

The three are comparable enough in ability is that it's difficult to predict just before the start of training camp who'll end up getting the most rushing attempts in 2022.

THE DOLPHINS AND MADDEN SAFETY RATINGS

Along with the running backs, the safety ratings also were revealed Wednesday and it was second-year player Jevon Holland who got the highest figure for Miami at 83.

That was tied for 19th in the NFL, though one would expect he'll be rated much higher next year if he can come close to duplicating his rookie season.

The second-highest-rated Dolphins safety was veteran Eric Rowe with an 80, followed by Brandon Jones with a 72. That could be considered strange since Jones was the starter alongside Holland for most of last season.

MORSTEAD READY FOR ACTION

While the Dolphins veterans aren't scheduled to report until next week, players obviously have been working out on their own.

Punter Thomas Morstead offered a glimpse of his preparation on Twitter.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

-- The big news around the league Wednesday involved the San Francisco 49ers granting the agent for Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek out a trade for the quarterback. While the Dolphins are scheduled to face the 49ers in Week 12, the expectation all along was that they would be facing second-year QB Trey Lance and not Garoppolo, they could end up facing him anyway now depending on his destination — if he does get traded. Among four teams mentioned as potential trade partners by The Athletic are two on the Dolphins schedule, the Browns (Nov. 13) and Texans (Nov. 27).

-- Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who has never panned out since being a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, is getting another shot in the NFL, this time with the 49ers. Nkemdiche's disappointing career so far included two games with the Dolphins in 2019.

JT TRADE ANNIVERSARY

Jason Taylor is the only player in Dolphins history to have three stints with the team, and what made it happen took place on this day in 2008 (July 20) when Taylor was traded to Washington for a second-round pick in the 2009 draft and a sixth-round selection in 2010.

Taylor was back with the Dolphins in 2009 after being released by Washington and his third stint came in 2011 after he played with the New York Jets in 2010 when he reached the AFC Championship Game for the only time in his career.

The Taylor trade actually worked out well — in a way — for the Dolphins, who won the AFC East title in 2008 without him. While the second-round pick didn't pan out after being used on quarterback Pat White, the 2010 sixth-round pick was combined with a seventh-round pick that year in another trade with Washington for a 2010 fifth-round selection.

That pick was used on safety Reshad Jones, who became one of the Dolphins' best defensive players of the 2010s.