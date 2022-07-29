Dolphins 2022 Camp Day 3 Notebook

After three training camp practices, the Miami Dolphins will be working out in front of fans for the first time this summer Saturday, and linebacker Jerome Baker is looking forward to it.

“I’m excited," Baker said after practice Friday. "That’s one of those things that the practice is a lot easier when we have a crowd and you can feel the energy. I’m definitely excited to have them come and I’m excited to make some plays — that’s my thing.”

Saturday will be the first of seven camp practices open to fans (registration for tickets can be done through dolphins.com), with the next four coming next week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The last two will be the joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25 ahead of the teams' preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 27.

FORMER DOLPHINS SAFETY RETIRES

Kavon Frazier, who played 15 games for the Dolphins during the 2020 season, announces his retirement on social media Friday. Frazier played one game for the Las Vegas Raiders last year after being signed to the practice squad.

He was released by the Cincinnati Bengals last March and by the Raiders this March. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Frazier said he now will focus his efforts on being an entrepreneur.

NOAH'S NEW LOOK

Tackle Austin Jackson and third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene both said Friday they lost body fat since the end of last season, and it clearly shows.

With Igbinoghene, the result was the product of him becoming a vegan.

"I’ve just seen the improvements in my body," Igbinoghene said. "I don’t know about anybody else, but I know what it’s done for me and it’s just completely changed the way I feel, just everything. I just feel more lean. I know I look more lean and so yeah, I’m excited, man. I came in this year 190; that’s the lowest I’ve ever been ever in my career, so I’m excited. I feel loose. I feel ready and I’m ready to go."

Igbinoghene said his mother's cooking probably was the toughest food he had to give up."

"I wasn’t a vegan for most of my life and now becoming vegan, it’s just another level of discipline," Igbinoghene said. "I would say. So it’s just really on my game. Just really sticking on that, really sticking on a diet and that just applies to everything else in this life. Just be consistent and being disciplined. It applies on the field. It applies off the field and, yeah, that’s just another asset I have just to be able to be successful in this game.”

EICHENBERG REACHES OUT

Second-year offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg said he's reached out to the newcomers Terron Armstead and Connor Williams this offseason after moving to left guard.

"I’ve been trying to listen to Connor because he played left guard in Dallas for so long," Eichenberg said. "Whenever I have an issue, I just go right to Connor. And then Terron is there and Terron has been around for a while. He knows a lot about the offensive line position.”

Eichenberg started 14 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2021 — the opener and the final 13 games — and two at right tackle.

“It’s definitely nice having two guys who have played for other teams and going into their second contract, especially Connor, who played left guard," Eichenberg said. "Then Terron, who played tackle, has been around such great guards. I love Jesse (Davis). Jesse, I thought did a good job for us. But it’s definitely nice having two of those guys instead of one. You have more eyes, more information.”