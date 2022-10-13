The Dolphins-Vikings Week 6 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-2 on the season when they face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Vikings battle.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start 'Em

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: Cousins, listed as a start ‘em QB last week, put up a season-high 22.2 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. He’ll be a nice option this week, too, as the veteran faces a Dolphins defense that’s allowed 20-plus fantasy points to three different quarterbacks including more than 40 to Josh Allen. With four teams on a bye, Cousins will be a low-end No. 1 quarterback.

Our take: It's difficult to argue against this recommendation based on the pass defense issues the Dolphins have had this season, though it should be noted that Zach Wilson threw for barely over 200 yards last Sunday without a touchdown pass and that was with the Miami defense playing without Xavien Howard, who very well might be back for this game. So buyer beware here.

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr.: Smith has been putting up huge totals, but he’s seen no fewer than four targets in four straight games during which time he’s averaged 5.8 targets. That’s good enough to consider him a bye-week replacement for a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 15 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in 2022.

Our take: The reality here is that only one tight end has put up big numbers against the Dolphins this season and that was Mark Andrews, who does that against most teams. If the Dolphins pass defense struggles in this game, it's a lot more likely to be because of the Vikings wide receivers than Smith.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

More starts

-- Vikings WR Adam Thielen

More sits

-- RB Chase Edmonds

-- Dolphins defense

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SI.COM WEEK 6 FANTASY RANKINGS

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins — 11th

QB Skylar Thompson — 28th

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook — 9th

RB Raheem Mostert — 24th

RB Chase Edmonds — 43rd

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison — 47th

RB Myles Gaskin — 57th

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — 3rd

WR Tyreek Hill — 9th

WR Jaylen Waddle — 19th

Vikings WR Adam Thielen — 33rd

Vikings WR K.J. Osborn — 58th

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. — 14th

TE Mike Gesicki — 27th

Vikings K Greg Joseph — 7th

K Jason Sanders — 16th

Vikings defense — 8th

Dolphins defense — 22nd