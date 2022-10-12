The Cardinals quarterback has been inconsistent this season, but he should put up big numbers against Seattle.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen at Chiefs

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. Bills

3. Lamar Jackson at Giants

4. Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys

5. Kyler Murray at Seahawks

6. Joe Burrow at Saints

7. Justin Herbert vs. Broncos

8. Tom Brady at Steelers

9. Geno Smith vs. Cardinals

10. Aaron Rodgers vs. Jets

Byes: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans

In what could be a high-scoring game, Kyler Murray is.a must start. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Kyler Murray at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Murray has not been what you would call consistent in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 16.5 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Still, he remains a must start in a game that could be a points bonanza (it opened at 51.5 at Si Sportsbook). Murray has also averaged more than 20 fantasy points in his five career games against the Seahawks.

Start ‘Em

Tom Brady at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brady had a slow start to this season, but he’s now put up two straight solid games against the Chiefs and Falcons. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week, too, as he’ll face a reeling Steelers team that just allowed four touchdowns passes to Josh Allen in one half! Overall, Pittsburgh has given up at least 17.9 fantasy points to four quarterbacks through six games.

Joe Burrow at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow has been solid in recent weeks, putting up at least 17.3 fantasy points in three straight games while averaging 20.1 points in that time. I’d start him against the Saints, who allowed 24 fantasy points to Geno Smith last week and also surrendered nearly 20 points to Marcus Mariota earlier in the season. Look for Burrow to produce another attractive stat line.

Geno Smith vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I have to give Smith some props. I didn’t believe in him, but he’s averaging nearly 20 fantasy points per game after five weeks. He’s completing a bananas 75.2% of his passes and has scored 10 total touchdowns with just two turnovers. Next up is a date with the Cardinals, who have allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 19 fantasy points against them.

Kirk Cousins at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins, listed as a start ‘em QB last week, put up a season-high 22.2 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. He’ll be a nice option this week, too, as the veteran faces a Dolphins defense that’s allowed 20-plus fantasy points to three different quarterbacks including more than 40 to Josh Allen. With four teams on a bye, Cousins will be a low-end No. 1 quarterback.

More Starts

· Aaron Rodgers vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Jimmy Garoppolo at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

· Kirk Cousins at Dolphins ($6,000)

· Geno Smith vs. Cardinals ($5,700)

· Jimmy Garoppolo at Falcons ($5,500)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Russell Wilson at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Wilson has looked like a shell of his former self, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points in all but one game. That includes three games inc which he’s finished with fewer than 12 points. It’s tough to sit him with four teams on a bye, so I’d temper expectations against a Chargers defense that’s surrendered fewer than 18 points to all but one quarterback.

Sit ‘Em

Matthew Stafford vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has been brutal in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 27.3 fantasy points with one touchdown. He simply doesn’t look right, and his offensive line has allowed him to be sacked 21 times in five games. So while this week’s game against the Panthers isn’t terrible on paper, it’s tough to trust Stafford in a traditional, one-quarterback league.

Matt Ryan vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ryan has struggled to produce in the stat sheets, posting five touchdowns and 10 turnovers in his first five games as a Colt. That includes a Week 2 game against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, where he was held to a mere 1.8 points. Their defense has also allowed more than 16 fantasy points to just one quarterback in their first five games of the season.

Marcus Mariota vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mariota is coming off a top-10 finish among quarterbacks, scoring nearly 18 fantasy points in a loss to the Buccaneers. I wouldn’t chase those points even in the bye weeks, however, as this week’s game against the Niners is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed just two touchdown passes and a mere 8.9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones played well in last week’s win over the Packers, but it didn’t equate into fantasy points (12.4). What’s more, he’s failed to score more than 16 points in all but one game this season. The Ravens haven’t been great against quarterbacks, but only Tua Tagovailoa (outlier game) and Josh Allen have scored more than 18 fantasy points against them in 2022.

More Sits

· Carson Wentz at Bears (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

· Trevor Lawrence at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

· Matthew Stafford vs. Panthers ($6,200)

· Trevor Lawrence at Colts ($5,600)

· Marcus Mariota vs. 49ers ($5,300)

