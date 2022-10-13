Welcome to the Week 6 edition of my PPR rankings. There's still only one undefeated team left, as the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to five games. The Texans squeaked out a win against the Jaguars in Week 5, so there are no more winless teams. An incredible 17 teams are under .500. That's got to be some kind of record after five weeks.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 6's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's the hottest budding rivalry in the game between the Bills and Chiefs (O/U 53.5). The next two highest total games are matchups between the Cardinals and Seahawks (O/U 50.5) and there are two games at O/U 45.5: Vikings vs. Dolphins and Broncos vs. Chargers.

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Commanders vs. Bears (O/U 37.5), Panthers vs. Rams (O/U 41) and two games tied at O/U 41.5: Jaguars vs. Colts and Cowboys vs. Eagles.

Week 6 quarterback rankings:

Josh Allen, BUF (at KC) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. BUF) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at NYG) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. DAL) Kyler Murray, ARI (at SEA) Joe Burrow, CIN (at NO) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DEN) Tom Brady, TB (at PIT) Geno Smith, SEA (vs. ARI) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. NYJ) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at MIA) Russell Wilson, DEN (at LAC) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. CAR) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at ATL) Carson Wentz, WAS (at CHI) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. BAL) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at IND) Justin Fields, CHI (vs. WAS) Matt Ryan, IND (vs. JAC) Zach Wilson, NYJ (at GB) Marcus Mariota, ATL (vs. SF) Jacoby Brissett, CLE (vs. NE) Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. TB) Andy Dalton, NO (vs. CIN) P.J. Walker, CAR (at LAR) Bailey Zappe, NE (at CLE) Cooper Rush, DAL (at PHI) Skylar Thompson, MIA (vs. MIN)

