Dolphins-Patriots Week 1 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to open the 2022 season in style when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, the first time since 2013 they're favored the defeat the Patriots.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Will Brinson

Analysis: "Can't wait for the Dolphins to win by 45 points followed by a full-blown attack in my mentions. I actually can wait for that, but what I can't wait to see is what the heck the Patriots offense looks like under the direction of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Most likely it'll be Bill Belichick with a heavy hand on the offense, but the whole setup is morbidly intriguing regardless of who's calling plays."

Prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Patriots are in an unusual situation as a road dog here. They are coming off an unsettled preseason, while Miami is coming off a preseason filled with Tua Tagovailoa hype. He has a lot of weapons and did look good, which makes this a big game for him. I think Mike McDaniel will get the ball out to his playmakers and cause issues for a defense that isn't as talented as years past. The Dolphins have defeated the Patriots three straight times. Make it four.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 19

Los Angeles Times

Analysis: "Dolphins don’t have any excuses. They’re pretty solid across the board if their quarterback can come through. Patriots have won with lackluster rosters before but playcalling change makes difference."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: "It's the battle of the Alabama QBs. Tua Tagovailoa has a pair of speedy receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the Patriots enter their second year with Mac Jones. The Patriots have lost four of their last five in Miami, and there is a lot of uncertainty around the offense. That's why this is the upset nobody sees coming in Week 1. Well, Bill Belichick does."

Prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

Yahoo

Analysis: "It’s a make-or-break season for Tua Tagovailoa, who has an offensive-minded head coach calling the shots in Mike McDaniel and an elite wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle catching passing. The Patriots won’t be a pushover, though the cracks might be starting to show on this New England team that had a pretty quiet offseason."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 14

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

ESPN

Analysis: "Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to the Patriots in three career games, even though he hasn't been particularly impressive in any of those starts, throwing for 456 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But on the other side of things, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has never lost four straight games to the same opponent during his tenure with New England."

Eric Moody prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

Seth Walder prediction: Dolphins 31, Patriots 10

FOX Sports

Analysis: ""Contrary to what the stats indicate, I think the Dolphins can pull off a win. Their development seems to be further along than that of the Patriots, who installed a new offensive system without a coordinator. New England's defense has too many unproven youngsters. New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel schemes up a masterpiece for his debut and gets a victory"

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Patriots 24

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Patriots struggle in Miami when they have the better team. How will they do when they don’t?"

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "I'm not as sold on the Dolphins' new-look offense as some are, and I think Bill Belichick is going to have some defensive wrinkles in store that help the Patriots win a low-scoring game."

Prediction: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13

NFL.com

Analysis: "Both Mike McDaniel and Matt Patricia have attempted to install similar offensive schemes this offseason. One man grew up in the system and added Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert to an offensive group whose team speed rivals any in football. The other man is Matt Patricia, who added DeVante Parker, a player the Dolphins were happy to give up. This is going to take Mac Jones some time."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "As we chronicled early in the week, the Dolphins finally will come into a game against New England favored to win, but it seems as though they should be favored by more than just 3.5 points based on the direction of the two franchises. It's almost like the oddsmakers know something that others don't because the Dolphins clearly look to have the more talented roster and the game is at Hard Rock Stadium, where they've defeated New England seven of the last nine matchups. Based on New England's offensive showing all summer, which based on most reports was pretty bad, it almost feels like this should be a blowout. But the thing about a season opener is that it's really hard to have a great feel for what teams will look like. Given Belichick's credentials, it's difficult to envision the Dolphins blowing them out, but this is a game they clearly should win. So let's say it'll be close for most of the game before the Dolphins put it away with a late score."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 17