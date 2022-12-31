Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 9-7 in the 2022 season and move closer to earning a playoff berth when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 2.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The winner of this game will control its playoff fate, making this an enormous game for both. The Dolphins have lost four straight, while the Patriots have lost two tough ones the past two weeks. Both offenses have issues lately, and Miami will almost certainly be without Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater will start. That matters. The Patriots will win it."

Prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "No one but the Grinch was happier to see the holiday season end than the Dolphins, who lost all four of their December games to go from a potential No. 1 seed to at risk of missing the playoffs altogether. But the Dolphins have far more serious concerns this week than simply saving their season. Their star quarterback is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, and it’s unclear when (if?) it’s safe and responsible to put him back on the field. There were some who even called upon Tagovailoa to retire this week. That’s likely not going to happen. But if the Dolphins are going to end a six-year playoff drought, they need Teddy Bridgewater’s best game against one of the NFL’s best pass defenses. The Patriots rank first in EPA per dropback (-.097), sixth in passer rating against (82.8), and eighth in yards allowed per attempt (6.1). The Patriots have a clear edge on defense. The Dolphins would have a clear edge on offense if Tua was healthy. But he’s not. The Dolphins can clinch the AFC’s seventh seed this weekend with a win and a Jets loss but cannot be eliminated even with a loss. The Patriots are done if they lose."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Patriots 25, Dolphins 17

Dalton Miller Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 21

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The winner controls their own destiny in the AFC Wild Card race. The Dolphins are 3-5 on the road and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Patriots are 3-4 at home and have lost four of five games. Miami won the first meeting 20-7 in Week 1 and has a chance to win five in a row in the series. Bill Belichick gets in the way."

Prediction: Patriots 27, Dolphins 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fan Sided

Analysis: "Miami is in complete freefall at the moment. The Patriots can’t score, but this feels like a game where New England gets a pick-six to put it over."

Prediction: Patriots 22, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESPN

Analysis: "What to watch for: The winner of this game controls its playoff destiny heading into the final week of the season, so it doesn't get much bigger than that. The Dolphins are looking to earn their second straight regular-season series sweep of the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Patriots are managing a run of injures at CB with three of their top four players out of practice and trending toward not playing, which is untimely. As starting CB Jonathan Jones noted, Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are putting up "historic numbers."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 26, Patriots 17

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "No Tua? Big problem for the Miami offense."

Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "If Tua Tagovailoa were 100 percent healthy, I’d pick the Dolphins. But Tua likely out, I see the Patriots winning this and keeping their playoff hopes alive."

Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "These Patriots have been listlessly, sloppily waiting for someone to put them out of their misery. Enter the Dolphins on a four-game losing streak, starting their backup quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, with a far better scheme and more talent around him, still figures to be more comfortable than Mac Jones. New England's defense just doesn't have the speed or physicality in the back end to survive Miami's dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins have won four in a row against New England and, as we chronicled Friday, they've done it with a combination of a strong running game and creating turnovers on defense. Even with Tua Tagovailoa out of the lineup because of his concussion, the Dolphins still have the edge at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater and just have a better team overall. That said, this is a team that seemed to have some mojo earlier in the season and that mojo has disappeared. during the course of the four-game losing streak. The projected heavy winds clearly will favor New England, whose passing game isn't nearly as dynamic, but the Dolphins still should be able to grind out a victory regardless, though this has the potential of turning into an ugly game. The Dolphins will clinch a playoff berth with a victory combined with a Jets loss at Seattle later Sunday, and it says here the Dolphins will do their part."

Prediction: Dolphins 19, Patriots 17

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

