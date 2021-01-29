Dolphins Notebook: The OC, Wake Watch, an Official Prayer, and More

The Miami Dolphins are one of the final two teams without an offensive coordinator

As we approach the Senior Bowl and get ready to move on to the next phase of the offseason, the Miami Dolphins now are one of two teams around the NFL still without an offensive coordinator.

The other team is Minnesota, which has had an opening since longtime Gary Kubiak announced his retirement last week.

The Dolphins have had an opening since the first week of January when Chan Gailey announced his resignation, but they weren't expected to make an announcement this week because they were busy coaching at the Senior Bowl.

Two of the four identified outside candidates — Mike McDaniel and Matt Canada — were promoted to offensive coordinator by the 49ers and Steelers, respectively, Pep Hamilton is now QB coach with the Houston Texans, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has indicated he wants to stay where he is.

That leaves the two identified in-house candidates, running backs coach Eric Studesville and tight ends coach George Godsey, and it's fair to expect one of them will get the job.

Whoever is hired for the position will become the Dolphins' fifth offensive coordinator in five years, following Gailey, Chad O'Shea in 2019, Dowell Loggains in 2018 and Clyde Christensen in 2017.

MEANWHILE IN TEXAS ...

The Houston Texans held a press conference to introduce David Culley as their new head coach, and GM Nick Caserio took advantage of the occasion to make a statement regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson and his trade request.

"Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "He's had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we get started.

"And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

Before anyone thinks to ends all speculation of a Watson trade, just remember that New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said something similar about Jamal Adams last offseason — and then traded the unhappy safety to the Seattle Seahawks.

Because Watson is under contract, the Texans certainly are under no obligation to trade the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and his only leverage would be holding out (and getting fined) or retiring.

That said, Caserio's comment still isn't likely to make the story go away, and the Dolphins figure to be mentioned until the situation is resolved one way or another.

WAKE WATCH

Cameron Wake turns 39 on Saturday, and even though he didn't play in 2020, his agent sure makes it seem as though he's not ready to retire just yet.

The former Dolphins defensive end/linebacker, easily the franchise's best player in the 2010s, was released by the Tennessee Titans in March.

The telltale sign in the tweet are the words "and counting."

PRAYING FOR A GOOD DOLPHINS DRAFT

The Miami-Dade State of the County Address took place Friday, and Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert III opened the proceedings with a prayer — for the Dolphins.

Gilbert, it should be noted, is the former mayor of Miami Gardens, which is home to Hard Rock Stadium.

"I would like to offer an unofficial prayer for the Dolphins' draft board," Gilbert started. "We need a good draft. Thank you."

FORMER DOLPHINS COACHING UPDATES

-- Renaldo Hill, who played and coached with the Dolphins, is the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. This will be the first defensive coordinator job for Hill, who was assistant defensive backs coach for the Dolphins in 2018.

-- Dom Capers, who was Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2006-07, has been hired as senior defensive assistant for the Detroit Lions and will work with former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell.