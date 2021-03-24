Wednesday Morning Dolphins Notebook: Tua Works with His WRs, Karras Reflects, FA Update, and More

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been working with some of his receivers

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V said Tuesday he was looking forward to coming to South Florida and start working out and catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

Some of his new teammates already have been doing that this offseason, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant documented it on social media.

Grant posted a video on Instagram showing himself running routes and catching passes from Tagovailoa during a throwing session that also included teammate Albert Wilson.

"Working on some really exciting things out here with Tua and others," Grant wrote. "Building that chemistry for whatever this season has to throw at us. We got our eyes on the goal and nothing will make us look anywhere else but forward!"

Grant and Wilson are now among 12 wide receivers on the roster after the team re-signed UFA Mack Hollins and signed former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley.

To put things in full perspective, it's very common for quarterbacks to be throwing to their receivers in the offseason, if not almost universal. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is an exception, as he indicated last year he did not like throwing in the offseason in large part to save wear and tear on his late-30s arm.

LOCKSLEY LOCKED DOWN

The signing of Locksley is interesting because he didn't play wide receiver at UTEP, but rather quarterback after attending a few different colleges.

There's also a Tua Tagovailoa connection with Locksley because his father is Mike Locksley, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018 before taking over as head coach at Maryland.

Kai Locksley is an intriguing prospect because of his athletic ability and his size (6-4, 210).

But as we do with every acquisition of an unproven or underperforming player, we caution against expecting too much and rather view the move as taking a shot.

Let's remember that Locksley was not invited to the 2020 combine, went undrafted and did not sign with any team at all last season. So he clearly fits the definition of a project.

KARRAS REFLECTIONS

Center Ted Karras indicated in a Zoom media session with New England writers that he was keeping the house in South Florida he bought after signing with the Dolphins as a free agent last offseason.

Karras returned to the Patriots last week after becoming a free agent again, the result of having signed only a one-year deal with Miami. Karras appeared in line to be a starter again in 2021, but the outlook changed when incumbent starter David Andrews — who Karras backed up for three years until Andrews was sidelined in 2019 with blood clots — decided to re-sign with the Patriots.

It wouldn't be unfair to assume Karras wasn't pleased by that latest development, though he said all the right things during his media session Monday.

"Well, nothing is ever promised in this organization, and I got the opportunity with the contract," Karras said. "And I'm gonna have to earn any role I get, not going to be slated in anywhere. I'm gonna have to fight to contribute on this team and, yes, I'm so happy for David. Great football player, great friend. He’s earned everything in this league. And I'm really excited to play with (the Patriots offensive linemen), play next to them and work towards winning as many games as we can.”

Karras also said he was happy with his one season in Miami, during which he was the team's only offensive lineman to start all 16 games and became a captain for the first time in his NFL career.

“Well, it was one of the most distinct honors of my lifetime to be named captain of an NFL football team and it was definitely more of a leadership role than I've ever had in the NFL," he said. "And I took it very seriously and wanted to help the best I could. I felt we had a pretty good year. We had a young team and we rallied to win 10 games, ultimately didn't make the playoffs but it was an amazing experience and very thankful."

FREE AGENT UPDATE

The Dolphins have lost four unrestricted free agents so far this offseason, and it appears a fifth is on the way.

Tackle Julien Davenport is expected to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Davenport, of course, always will be remembered in Miami for being part of the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston that gave the Dolphins a first-round pick in 2020 and first- and second-round picks this year.

After starting eight games on a patchwork Dolphins offensive line in 2019, Davenport made one start and played one 52 offensive snaps last season, so his departure was widely expected.

The Dolphins unrestricted free agents who already have signed with a new team are Karras, Fitzpatrick (Washington), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Houston) and punter Matt Haack (Buffalo).

Like Karras, linebacker Kyle Van Noy also re-signed with New England this offseason, but that came after he was released and not as an unrestricted free agent.