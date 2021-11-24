Dolphins Notebook: Schedule Update, Practice Squad Notes, Coordinator Comments, More

The Dolphins learned the date and time for their Week 15 rematch against the New York Jets

The date and time of the Miami Dolphins' Week 15 rematch against the New York Jets no longer is TBD.

The NFL announced Tuesday its choices for the two games that weekend to be played on Saturday, Dec. 18 and the Jets-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium was not among them, meaning it will be played Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

The prime-time game for Dec. 18 will be Indianapolis at New England, and the Las Vegas at Cleveland game was chosen for the 4:30 p.m. slot.

The other games that began as TBD were Carolina-Buffalo and Washington-Philadelphia.

It was under circumstances like this that the Dolphins game at Las Vegas last December ended up being played on a Saturday night — because it had major playoff implications.

With the Dolphins at 4-7 and the Jets at 2-8, there was practically no chance this game would be selected to be played on Saturday.

FLEX SCHEDULING

The NFL also announced some switches to the Week 13 schedule, though it didn't affect the Dolphins' game against the New York Giants, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

The league moved the Denver at Kansas City game to Sunday night replace the previously scheduled San Francisco at Seattle matchup.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

The Dolphins protected this week from their practice squad defensive tackle Andrew Billings, running back Gerrid Doaks, quarterback Jake Luton and wide receiver Kirk Merritt.

Of the four, Merritt is the only one who's been elevated for a game, which happened Nov. 7 against the Houston Texans when he had his first NFL reception.

The Dolphins elevated a running back for the game against the Jets last Sunday, but it was veteran Duke Johnson, who reverted to the practice squad Monday.

Here were some quotes that stood out from the media sessions of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman on Tuesday:

• Boyer on DE Emmanuel Ogbah: “I would say Emmanuel has been a good leader for us. He leads by example. He comes in and puts a good day’s work in every day. He’s been able to be multiple for us and he’s been able to have some production for us. I would say the things that he’s doing for us over the course of the season, I think that’s been consistent. The things that he needs to improve – he’s worked really hard to improve some things that maybe haven’t went his way. I would say that we’re seeing production from him out on the field.”

• Studesville on Mack Hollins' leadership qualities: “He brings great energy every day. That’s the one thing about Mack, he’s got energy every day in the meetings, in the building, on the practice field and who he is. That’s his personality. That energy I think is also channeled in the right direction in his preparation and his effort on the practice field and what he’s doing. Again, that’s preparing him for opportunities that have presented themselves to him.”

• Crossman on whether there's anything the coaches can do to get Jaylen Waddle as productive as a returner as he was in college: "Jaylen Waddle is going to be absolutely fine. He’s going to be a special player. I think to combo this question along with your earlier point, when there are limited opportunities, it’s hard to get that rhythm. We have complete confidence that he’s going to be a special player in everything that we ask him to do.”

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- 2019 seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry has signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad. This comes after he recently was waived off injured reserve by the New England Patriots, who had claimed him off waivers in September after the Dolphins let him go.

-- Quick reminder that Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach who was fired as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants on Tuesday, served as quarterbacks coach in Miami in 2005-06.