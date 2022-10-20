The Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-3 on the season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 7 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Steelers battle.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start 'Em

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa (concussion) has a chance to be back under center for the Dolphins this week, so be sure to monitor the injury report. If he’s back in action, he’ll be a nice option against the Steelers. While their defense did hold Tom Brady to just 13.7 points last week, Pittsburgh has also surrendered 17.9 or more fantasy points to four different quarterbacks.

Our take: Tua isn't even on the injury report anymore, so he definitely (barring a late setback) be back in the lineup against the Steelers, and it will be interesting to see what kind of success he can have after throwing only one touchdown in two of his first three starts.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth: Freiermuth missed last week’s game due to a concussion, so keep tabs on his status throughout this week. If he is able to return, the Penn State product will be in a great spot to succeed against the Dolphins. Their defense has given up 10-plus fantasy points to three different tight ends, including Irv Smith Jr. (10.7 points) in last Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

Our take: Smith may have had 10.7 fantasy points, but it's not like he lit up the Dolphins when he had four catches for 7 yards.

Sit 'Em

TE Mike Gesicki: Gesicki went off last week, as he scored a pair of touchdowns and 24.9 fantasy points. That’s the good news. The bad news is that he had failed to score more than 4.3 points in four of his previous five games. So while he can have a high ceiling, Gesicki’s floor is low. Also, just one tight end has scored more than 9.6 points against the Steelers this season.

Our take: Our friend Michael often has this thing about Gesicki, but he's probably in suggesting we need to see big production from him in consecutive games before trusting him in fantasy football.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

More sits

-- RB Raheem Mostert

-- Steelers RB Najee Harris

-- Steelers WR Chase Claypool

-- Steelers defense

-- Steelers K Chris Boswell

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SI.COM WEEK 7 FANTASY RANKINGS

QB Tua Tagovailoa — 8th

Steelers RB Najee Harris — 22nd

RB Raheem Mostert — 23rd

RB Chase Edmonds — 40th

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren — 51st

WR Tyreek Hill — 1st

WR Jaylen Waddle — 8th

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson — 25th

Steelers WR Chase Claypool — 42nd

Steelers WR George Pickens — 45th

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth — 6th

TE Mike Gesicki — 15th

K Jason Sanders — 8th

Steelers K Chris Boswell — 25th

Dolphins defense — 4th

Steelers defense —20th