Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Despite his rough start, Aaron Rodgers could put up good numbers this week.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 quarterback rankings:

  1. Lamar Jackson, BAL
  2. Patrick Mahomes, KC
  3. Joe Burrow, CIN
  4. Justin Herbert, LAC
  5. Kyler Murray, ARI
  6. Tom Brady, TB
  7. Dak Prescott, DAL
  8. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
  9. Geno Smith, SEA
  10. Aaron Rodgers, GB
  11. Derek Carr, LV
  12. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
  13. Russell Wilson, DEN
  14. Matt Ryan, IND
  15. Trevor Lawrence, JAC
  16. Daniel Jones, NYG
  17. Marcus Mariota, ATL
  18. Ryan Tannehill, TEN
  19. Justin Fields, CHI
  20. Jared Goff, DET
  21. Jacoby Brissett, CLE
  22. Bailey Zappe, NE
  23. Davis Mills, HOU
  24. Taylor Heinicke, WAS
  25. Andy Dalton, NO
  26. Zach Wilson, NYJ
  27. Mitchell Trubisky, PIT
  28. P.J. Walker, CAR
Enter SI Sportsbook's Free Perfect 10 Contest at SI Sportsbook!

