Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
Week 7 quarterback rankings:
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Joe Burrow, CIN
- Justin Herbert, LAC
- Kyler Murray, ARI
- Tom Brady, TB
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
- Geno Smith, SEA
- Aaron Rodgers, GB
- Derek Carr, LV
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
- Russell Wilson, DEN
- Matt Ryan, IND
- Trevor Lawrence, JAC
- Daniel Jones, NYG
- Marcus Mariota, ATL
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN
- Justin Fields, CHI
- Jared Goff, DET
- Jacoby Brissett, CLE
- Bailey Zappe, NE
- Davis Mills, HOU
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS
- Andy Dalton, NO
- Zach Wilson, NYJ
- Mitchell Trubisky, PIT
- P.J. Walker, CAR
