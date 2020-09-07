SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Lowdown on the Dolphins Practice Squad

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad Sunday — actually, they overfilled it.

Let us explain.

The Dolphins ended up signing 17 players to their practice squad because they had two players who do not count against the 16-player limit.

One is Durval Queiroz, who gets an exemption because of his international practice player status.

The other is wide receiver Antonio Callaway, who officially has been suspended by the NFL. While the NFL transactions log didn't provide a length for the suspension, NFL Network reported it's for seven games.

The other 15 include 12 players who were waived by the Dolphins, along with two other familiar faces — quarterback Jake Rudock and cornerback Javaris Davis, who was in training camp this summer.

The two newcomers are defensive back Brian Cole, a rookie seventh-round pick from Mississippi State, and defensive lineman Nick Coe, a rookie free agent from Auburn.

The dozen players brought back after being waived Saturday are RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Matt Cole, DB Tae Hayes, DB Nate Holley, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, DT Benito Jones, WR Kirk Merritt, TE Chris Myarick, DE Tyshun Render and CB Ken Webster.

Callaway is a talented alum of Booker T. Washington in Miami and the University of Florda, but he's run into off-the-field issues in the NFL.

Callaway was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 and had 43 catches in 16 games (with 11 starts) in 2018, He was released last November, one day before the NFL assessed his second suspension of the year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Browns Digest Publisher Pete Smith offered this assessment of Callaway:

"Antonio Callaway came into the league with a troubling track record and zero reason to trust he could stay out of trouble. He managed to be functional his rookie year and showcased the talent that made it easy to see what GM John Dorsey saw in him. He's explosive, strong and is impressive after the catch. Callaway made some big plays while talking about changes off the field. After an impressive rookie year, many people were hoping to see him build on it. Unfortunately, the issues that plagued him in college with drugs reared their head in the NFL. Still just 23 years old, if Callaway can be reliable off the field and be more consistent on it, he could be an asset at wide receiver."

Cole, a safety from Mississippi State, was released by the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Cole has an interesting back story, as chronicled by Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, and it has him going from the University of Michigan to Last Chance U. before ending up at Mississippi State.

Coe was released by New England in mid-August after signing with them as a rookie free agent. Coe's career at Auburn peaked in 2018 when he had seven sacks and 13.5 tackles loss, but those numbers went to zero sacks and three tackles for loss last season.

Davis is another former Auburn player. He had a brief stay with the Dolphins early in training camp before being waived with a non-football injury designation.

We profiled Davis when he first joined the Dolphins, starting with the fact he's the cousin of former Miami first-round pick Vontae Davis.

As for Rudock, his addition to the practice squad easily could have been predicted after the Dolphins waived fellow quarterback Josh Rosen.

Rudock spent all of last season on the Dolphins practice squad and obviously has familiarity with the team.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day After: Dolphins Practice Squad and Waiver Wire Possibilities

The Miami Dolphins will put together their practice squad Sunday after first examining who's available on the NFL waiver wire

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Closing the Book on the Rosen Chapter

Quarterback Josh Rosen reportedly will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, putting an official end to his time with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

How Lynn Bowden Jr. Looked in Camp and Why the Raiders Traded Him

A scouting report on new Miami Dolphins running back-receiver-returner Lynn Bowden Jr. after he was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders

Alain Poupart

Number 7 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are seven days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

NFL/Miami Dolphins Transactions Tracker: Dolphins Announce Their Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced their roster moves Saturday, including the trade for Lynn Bowens Jr. and an injury settlement with running back Kalen Ballage

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins' Initial 53-Player Roster

The Miami Dolphins arrived at their 53-man roster after a flurry of moves Sept. 5, and the group has more of an offensive flavor

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: QBs and the Second Round

The release of Josh Rosen continued a disappointing pattern for the Miami Dolphins when it comes to the second round of the NFL draft

Alain Poupart

Number 8 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are eight days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Coach Discusses Rosen Release

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he had no regrets about trading for Josh Rosen last year but felt it was time to move on from the third-year quarterback

Alain Poupart

QB Call: Dolphins Release Rosen

The Miami Dolphins will be releasing quarterback Josh Rosen after efforts to trade him fell through, according to multiple reports

Alain Poupart