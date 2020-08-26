Kavon Frazier on Racial Issues: 'I Just Don't Understand'

Safety Kavon Frazier addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since he signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent, but it was off-the-field issues that highlighted the conversation.

More specifically, the continuing problem of racial injustice in the United States, including the treatment of Blacks by police officers.

Frazier unfortunately experienced that problem first-hand when he was a kid, which is why events like what happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday when a white police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back resonate with him.

“Yeah, this is a tough topic for me because I had an incident when I was younger and I was racially profiled when I was 10 years old," Frazier said. "The police thought I had a gun on me, but I was just a 10-year-old innocent kid who went to Christian school all my life, who was doing all the right things. At that moment there, I knew anybody could be targeted just by the color of their skin.

"That’s why I’m so active in the community. I’m so active in trying to educate other people about what’s going on, about how America really is for us. But where we are right now, I’m really lost. I’m lost for words, I’m lost for hope. I really don’t understand how after people watch what happened to George Floyd and after they watch that eight- or nine-minute clip, how this last incident could have happened.

"I just don’t understand how somebody could, somebody who is unarmed, family in the car, how he could be a threat. I just don’t understand. We’re lost. We’re scared. I’m scared. I drive a pretty nice car and I’m scared if I get pulled over, that could happen to me. I have two daughters at home. Obviously this happens a lot with males, but my daughters still look like me. They still have some darkness to their skin. I’m just scared. Me as a male in America right now, I’m really, really scared. I just don’t understand. I don’t know. Because that could be me with my daughter in the car and they just unload seven shots on me. I’m just lost man. I’m lost.”

Frazier took to the streets in Texas in early June to take part in a peaceful protest in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Frazier hasn't been afraid to voice his opinion on Twitter, but he wasn't ready to discuss whether he plans to kneel during the national anthem this season.

"We’re just going to take that as it comes, and just talk with the team about it," Frazier said. "As it comes up, then we’re going to attack it. Right now, there are other problems going on in this world. Obviously the NBA has been taking knees, they’ve been wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and the same stuff is still going on. Obviously people don’t get the message. There are people out there that still don’t understand what us as black males in America really go through. We’ve been telling them this for a long time now and they just think we’re lying. They victimize us and they think that we are the problem. Just because some of us may act a certain way or came up from certain neighborhood, that we’re always ... that everybody is angry or everybody is upset at the world. Really, it’s the other way around. We’re lost for hope right now. We’re scared.”

In his short time with the Dolphins, Frazier has made a positive impression on the field and put himself in line for a role on defense, as well as special teams.

That, however, is sadly almost an afterthought these days.