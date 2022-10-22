Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game

The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable.

Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.

With tackles Terron Armstead and Greg Little both listed as questionable for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Shell at the very least seemed a given to get a third practice squad elevation and signing him to the active roster looked like a matter of time.

Shell started at right tackle against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday and Little started at left tackle when Armstead sat out with his toe injury, and by all appearances Shell had a much stronger outing, to the point where him starting over Little if everybody is available for the Pittsburgh game is a reasonable expectation.

The two roster spots were created this week when the Dolphins placed cornerback Nik Needham and edge defender Trey Flowers on injured reserve with injuries they sustained in the 24-16 loss against Minnesota.

With the Shell move, the Dolphins now have 52 players on the active roster, including eight offensive linemen.

Tackle Austin Jackson will make it nine offensive linemen once the Dolphins decide to activate him from IR. He was designated to return when he practiced the Wednesday before the Minnesota game, beginning his three-week window before the Dolphins have to make a decision on his status for the rest of the 2022 season.

THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

The two players elevated from the practice squad Saturday were on defense, safety Verone McKinley III and defensive lineman Ben Stille.

The move with Stille comes with both Christian Wilkins (hand) and Emmanuel Ogbah (back) listed as questionable for the Pittsburgh game.

The Dolphins carry only five defensive linemen on their roster — the others are Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and John Jenkins — so missing either Wilkins or Ogbah would create a need.

As for McKinley, this represents his second elevation, though he ended up being inactive when he was brought up for the season opener against the New England Patriots.

The move comes with the Dolphins dealing with major injury issues in the secondary, though those are at cornerback.

Along with Needham already being out, Keion Crossen (knee) is doubtful for the Pittsburgh game, and both Xavien Howard (groin) and Kader Kohou (oblique) are questionable.

McKinley has good coverage ability, but his elevation also might suggest a possible move of Eric Rowe to cornerback, a position he played for the Dolphins before they switched him to safety in 2019.

