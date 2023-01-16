Dolphins Sign Seven Players for 2023 Season

The Miami Dolphins retained seven players from their practice squad

The process of building the 2023 roster has begun for the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced Monday it had signed seven players to future contracts: DT Josiah Bronson, OL Lester Cotton, CB Tino Ellis, LB Cameron Goode, WR Braylon Sanders, T Kion Smith and DT Jaylen Twyman.

All seven players ended the 2022 season on the Dolphins practice squad.

Bronson, Cotton, Sanders and Smith all were elevated for at least one regular season game, and all of them except for Smith got into a game.

Cotton actually started at left guard for the Dolphins in their 34-31 playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Sanders played two games and caught two passes for 17 yards.

Goode was one of the team's four 2022 draft picks, selected in the seventh round before the team picked up QB Skylar Thompson with its final selection.

The other members of the practice squad for the Dolphins at the end of their season were FB Jake Bargas, OL James Empey, QB Mike Glennon, WR DaeSean Hamilton, CB Ka'dar Hollman, WR Calvin Jackson, DT R.J. McIntosh, RB La'Mical Perine, DB Jamal Perry and LB Brennan Scarlett. LB Porter Gustin ended the season on the practice squad injured list.

For comparison purposes, the Dolphins signed eight players to future contract last year, Kion Smith being one of them. Not one of the eight played a game for Miami in 2022.