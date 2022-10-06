Why Gesicki Now Has A Supporting Role

Tight end Mike Gesicki has the second-highest cap hit (10.9 million) on the Miami Dolphins roster this season, but in the first four games of 2022 he has only eight catches and has played less than 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

The team franchise-tagged Gesicki this offseason, but he hasn’t found a consistent place this season because of his inferior run blocking. In the meantime, fellow tight end Durham Smythe, whose cap hit of $2.75 million is tied for 23rd on the team, has stepped into a bigger role thanks to his at least average running blocking.

“We’re trying to just put guys in position to do what they do well,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. “I think it’s a real credit to what Durham has been able to do. I think, ultimately, production on the ball at that position gets highlighted a lot, but the difference between many tight ends is those guys that have that ability to block — they’re really invaluable. Especially in college football, there are more spread tight ends than there are in-line tight ends. I think that you can’t lose vision or sight of what Durham has really done to his play from the day he got here .”

Another reason Smythe has dominated the tight reps is that Miami’s depth tight ends have battled injuries. Cethan Carter has missed three games with a concussion, and Hunter Long has missed three games with an ankle injury. Tanner Conner has been active for three games but has been on the injury report with a knee injury.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PROBLEM WITH GESICKI

While Smythe’s strengths fit well with what Smith and head coach Mike McDaniel are trying to do on offense, Gesicki’s don’t.

Gesicki never has been billed as a quality blocker even going back to his time at Penn State, and it seems like Miami’s coaching staff understands that now.

“We’re not going to ask Mike to block power,” said Jon Embree, the assistant head coach/tight ends coach. “So when we’re doing some of the heavy running stuff, that’s obviously going to be Durham. But it’s just more of a flow of what the guys are trying to get accomplished or what’s going on as far as scheme for that week. I think like the Buffalo game, someone had mentioned to me, I guess he played 18 snaps, Mike. And I was like, ‘wow,’ but then we only had 39 plays.”

Embree also attributed Smythe out-snapping Gesicki to the team using more 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end) as opposed to 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) this season.

Last year, Miami ranked first in snaps using 12 personnel, but this season the Dolphins rank first in 21 personnel, according to Sports Info Solutions.

GESICKI WAS BIG PART OF OFFENSE

There is an argument that Gesicki should play more often because of his receiving prowess, which is why he got the franchise tag in the first place. Gesicki has recorded more than 700 yards the past three seasons, but his eight catches in 2022 have yielded just 71 yards.

He's on pace for 34 catches and 301 yards, which would be his lowest numbers since his rookie season of 2018.

Over the past three seasons, Gesicki never played less than 62 percent of the team's offensive snaps; this year, he's at 44 percent.

In 2022, Smythe isn’t that far behind Gesicki in receiving numbers. He has five catches for 42 yards, putting him at least in Gesicki’s ballpark, and is playing 61 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill, one of the league's best receivers, this offseason and already had Jaylen Waddle, who broke the NFL rookie reception record in 2021, so Gesicki’s receiving production was always going to drop this season.

But even if Gesicki managed to produce quality receiving numbers this season, it doesn’t seem like Miami’s staff would change their mind about putting him out there more.

“Some of it’s coverage-dictated,” Embree said when asked about Gesicki’s lack of snaps. “But it’s about winning. And you know, it’s ironic, I got a text from (49ers tight end) George Kittle Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. And it was a video of him, in the game against the Rams, knocking a DB down on his behind. That’s what we want, that mentality here. It’s not about how many passes did I catch? At the end of the day you’re judged — to me, this is a team sport; you’re judged on what you do as a team.”

With the Dolphins starting the season 3-1, it's hard to question the decisions that have been made on offense. It's also impossible not to notice Gesicki's lack of playing time given his contract status.