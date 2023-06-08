Xavien Howard had one of the five interceptions when the defense dominated the final practice of the offseason program

The Miami Dolphins conducted their third and final minicamp practice of the 2023 offseason Thursday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here's a rundown of what stood out, including highlights and lowlights:

-- We'll start with attendance, which once again was highlighted (lowlighted) by the absence of center Connor Williams, who remains away while he looks for a contract extension. Also not spotted by the media were linebacker Malik Reed, cornerback Elijah Campbell, tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Nik Needham, and tackles Geron Christian and Cedric Ogbuehi.

-- Wide receiver Braylon Sanders was seen at practice for the first time in minicamp.

-- The list of players who were spotted but did not practice included the same names as Tuesday — linebacker Channing Tindall, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Nik Needham, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, linebacker David Long Jr., and defensive back Trill Williams — running back Raheem Mostert, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, tackle Geron Christian, defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebacker Malik Reed.

-- Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg wore the orange jersey as the best performer in the previous practice, His musical selections featured a heavy dose of country music.

-- Right off the start, the players who stood out at practice were cornerback Bryce Thompson, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

-- Without question, this was a practice won by the defense, starting with the five interceptions on the day. Thompson had two of those, with one each for Justin Bethel, Verone McKinley III and Xavien Howard.

-- Howard's pick came against Tua Tagovailoa on the second play of 7-on-7s on a slant where X — and we've heard this before — jumped the route. It was one of two picks thrown by Tua on the day, the other the McKinley interception when Tua got rid of the ball quickly in the face of pressure.

-- Mike White also threw two picks, and Skylar Thompson threw one. The last play of practice was a diving interception by Bryce Thompson against White that prompted a big celebration from the defense, followed by a sprint inside after the alarm had sounded to signal the presence of lightning in the vicinity.

-- None of the three QBs had a big day, though Skylar Thompson probably was the most effective of the bunch. He had a pretty completion on a deep out to Erik Ezukanma on his first play of 7-on-7.

-- Rookie second-round pick Cam Smith had a really good pass breakup against Ezukanma later in that session after he appeared to catch a sideline pass from Skylar.

-- White's best pass probably was a sideline completion over a defender to wide receiver Robbie Chosen, who then raced down the sideline and past defenders.

-- Rookie free agent Brandon Pili had a sack against Skylar when he broke through the line very quickly.

-- Sanders had the highlight of practice when he reached back to make a one-handed grab of a short slant from Tua that was thrown behind him. Sanders later had a deep catch on a pass from White.

-- Truth be told, this easily was Tua's least impressive performance of the five offseason practices open to the media.

-- Rookie safety Bennett Williams broke up a Tua pass over the middle intended for River Cracraft, but came up and made contact with the receiver and knocked him to the ground. Williams was removed from the field right after that play.

-- Tua did have some nice completions down the middle on slants, including a couple to Jaylen Waddle.

-- Wilkins had some pressure on a couple of pass plays, and got a "sack."

-- There was some pooch punting for the second time in three days, and again Jake Bailey stole the show with some really nice high kicks that landed inside the 10 and bounced the right way.

-- Tempers rose a bit late in the final 11-on-11 and the main participants appeared to be Raekwon Davis and Liam Eichenberg, who got in each other's face after the play.

-- Rookie De'Von Achane showed a nice burst on an inside run on the final 11-on-11 period.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.