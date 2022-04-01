Ranking the Top Five Dolphins Stories of March

The month of March ended rather quietly for the Miami Dolphins, who didn't make a transaction over the final several days.

But maybe they just needed to catch their breath after a whirlwind two-week period during which they pretty much shaped what the 2022 roster is going to look like.

In all, the Dolphins made 31 transactions in March, from extending qualifying offers to exclusive-rights or restricted free agents, placing the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, re-signing some UFAs, releasing a couple of players, signing UFA from other teams and, oh yeah, making one headline-grabbing trade.

It's with that last mega move that we begin our ranking of the five biggest stories of March for the Dolphins.

Yeah, this was a no-brainer. We're talking after all about one of the biggest trades in franchise history, the Dolphins acquiring six-time Pro Bowl selection Tyreek Hill for draft picks and then making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with his contract extension. The addition of Hill to join fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle has brought all types of interesting possibilities when it comes to what new head coach Mike McDaniel might be able to conjure up with his game plans.

The trade for Hill came one day after the Dolphins agreed to terms with tackle Terron Armstead, the prized free agent among offensive linemen. His arrival immediately upgrades the O-line not only because of his ability (three-time Pro Bowl selection) but because of the leadership he figures to bring to his young teammates up front.

The month began and ended with two of the most significant events of the NFL offseason, the scouting combine and the owners meetings, and the Dolphins made clear in media sessions at both to make clear where the quarterback position stands, and that's with Tua Tagovailoa ready to roll as the unquestioned starter in his third NFL season. GM Chris Grier made the first bold statement at the combine in Indy when he shut the door on the idea of trading for highly talented but highly controversial Deshaun Watson, and then McDaniel declared that it was clear that Tua was the starter and newcomer Teddy Bridgewater was the backup at the league meetings in Palm Beach, putting a cherry on top of the whole QB questions by calling any suggestions the team had discussed the idea of trading for Tom Brady as "fake news."

Maybe we shouldn't be surprised at how diligent the Dolphins were in March about bringing back their defensive free agents considering how highly McDaniel spoke of the Miami defense during his introductory press conference. The big piece to fall into place was defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who the team re-signed shortly because the legal negotiation period for pending free agents was set to begin. After that, it was Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen and Sheldrick Redwine also getting re-signed, along with the team tendering Nike Needham to pretty much guarantee his return. All told, the Dolphins still have on the roster the 14 players with the most defensive snaps in 2021.

Tempted to go with the release of Jesse Davis here because he was such a target for fans in 2021, but we clearly have to go here with the Dolphins keeping Mike Gesicki after a lot of speculation as to whether he was a good fit for the offense that McDaniel will be bringing to Miami — though the possibility still does exist that he could be traded. For now, though, he's on the roster and offers another good option for Tagovailoa. Gesicki later had the privilege of breaking the news that his good buddy and fellow tight end Durham Smythe was re-signing with the Dolphins as a UFA.