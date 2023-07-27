When will the real Tyreek Hill show up to Dolphins training camp? The Dolphins Pro Bowl receiver has had a rough first two days

This time last year Tyreek Hill was the bogeyman on the Miami Dolphins practice field.

The All-Pro receiver, who had a dynamic first season with Miami, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and scoring eight touchdowns, was moving all over the field, consistently created breakdowns on defense, and was beating defensive backs daily for big receptions in practice.

Last season, if Hill left a practice shy of 50 yards of productivity, it would have been a disappointment.

This year he's probably struggled to produce 50 total yards in two practices.

It's super early, but Hill has looked extremely ordinary in Miami's first two practices, and I'm used to him being a top standout (LIKE THESE PLAYERS).

While it's important to point out that Hill hasn't been put in motion as much as last camp, and is facing a new defensive style, we shouldn't ignore the fact that a top 10 weapon in the NFL hasn't delivered any standout plays yet.

In fact, the dropped passes, and passes that Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard have broken up, are the main reasons Hill has been noticed in training camp's first two sessions.

In fairness to Hill, he's had quite a rough summer, on and off the field. He didn't participate in most of the Dolphins offseason program while nursing a muscle strain, and recently cleared up his off-the-field incident at a South Florida marina, where he was accused of assault.

While it might be super early, it would be nice to see The Cheetah on the prowl at camp.

Right now, Hill looks more like a bobcat. Maybe a lynx.

He's scavenging, not hunting, and that's my first takeaway from Day Two.

Here is the rest ...

2. Should elite players be practicing so early?

Before camp started started I said I wouldn't have Ramsey and Xavien Howard participating in team drills this early in camp fearing they'd get hurt. What happened Thursday with Ramsey is the reason.

While it's entertaining to see Ramsey-Howard do battle with Hill-Waddle, the worst-case scenario is you lose one for weeks, months, or the season.

Let's hope that's not the case with Ramsey, who suffered a knee injury late in practice Thursday, but what's the upside of having two elite cornerbacks work every day, two months before the regular season arrives?

I get that iron sharpens iron, but is the risk worth the reward?

At this point, Howard should be shelved from team period until the week before the joint practices.

And for those who follow me regularly, you know this isn't a new opinion for me.

3. Dolphins exploring swing tackle options

The Dolphins shook things up on the offensive line on day two, testing the limitations of the offensive linemen who potentially could fill in as a starting tackle.

It's a violation of the team rules to report what player is practicing where, but I can say Kendall Lamm and Cedric Ogbuehi switched roles from day one.

Maybe this rotation continues, and Geron Christian gets involved in the battle to fill in for Terron Armstead while he's sidelined by a knee injury. The bottom line is that Miami is looking for a swingman capable of playing both left and right tackle, and everyone is being thrown into the deep end of the pool.

4. Where is Robbie Chosen?

Speaking of a receiver pulling a disappearing act, I've been disappointed with Chosen's lack of productivity and his usage in the first two days of camp. Chosen caught his first pass Thursday, and it wasn't anything special.

It's hard to say he isn't getting the reps because everyone is practicing everywhere, but Braxton Berrios, who delivered the best play of practice Thursday, has been far more impactful, no matter what unit he's worked with.

Maybe Hill's return has stifled Chosen, who was getting significantly more reps during the offseason program. The bottom line is, it seems as if that No. 3 receiver spot is more of a competition than I thought.

5. Mitchell Agude continues to flash

I have a firm policy of not learning an undrafted rookie's name or number until he starts making plays in practice.

Agude, a product of the University of Miami, was so good during Miami's offseason program, I learned his name and number the second week of OTAs. And to my surprise, he hasn't taken his foot off the gas yet.

I'm hard not to overhype what I'm watching, but his movement skills are sexy. I'm trying hard to be patient, waiting till the team puts pads on, but the plays he made Thursday — a sack and tackle for loss — after being elevated up the depth chart because Jaelan Phillips was shelved with a lower-leg injury, has me back on the Agude hype train.

I got a chance to look at Agude up close after practice and he's jacked, and has stout legs. Agude, who is listed at 6-4, 242 pounds, doesn't look like an undrafted rookie, and he plays like someone who has been mentored by Jason Taylor, the Hurricanes defensive line coach and former Dolphins great.

Agude said Taylor consistently taught his players "the mindset of being a winner."

Makes sense because Agude is trying to win every rep.