SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Malcolm Perry Progress Report

Alain Poupart

As Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has tried to explained on more than one occasion, this training camp is unlike any other for rookies.

The obligatory learning curve that comes with transitioning from college football to the NFL has been made steeper because of the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Dolphins rookie Malcolm Perry, it's even more complicated because he's also making a position change, going from college option quarterback to NFL slot receiver.

So Perry absolutely is a work in progress, his two dropped passes in practice Friday being clear evidence, but there's absolutely something to work with here.

“Malcolm is an interesting guy, having played quarterback in the option and he’s got some good quickness," offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. "He’s got a feel for the game. He’s played tag growing up. He knows how to make people miss and make them get out of the way.

"He learned early on how to do that — how to look at a guy and know when he’s off balance or he’s got his foot in the wrong place and he can make a move the other way. so he’s got a little unique talent there and that’s one thing that gives me hope that he can play receiver for us because he does have a feel for getting people off-balance, finding holes, he understands the game pretty well. Probably playing quarterback helped him understand the game fairly well, so he’s an interesting guy to work with."

The Dolphins selected Perry in the seventh round of the 2020 draft and then listed him as a running back on their roster, though the expectation all along was that he'd wind up as a lot receiver.

At 5-10, 175, Perry always seemed better suited to play the slot than running back. So there certainly was no hesitation when the Dolphins brought up the idea of playing receiver, a position for which he had prepared in the weeks leading up to the draft.

“I was extremely excited," Perry said. "Any opportunity to touch the field at any position, I’m all for it. (I'm) just getting out there, learning from the guys on the team that play the same position, mirroring them, seeing what they’re doing, asking them questions and trying to learn everything from them, their mistakes, what they do right, stuff like that and try to use it to my advantage.”

Of the Dolphins' 11 draft picks in 2020, Perry is among the most interesting because of his backgroun as a record-setting quarterback at Navy. It's a different ballgame now and Perry is being asked to do different things.

While he's still likely to make the 53-man roster based on recent history — only one Dolphins draft pick since 2012 has failed to make the opening-day roster — Perry currently is fighting to try to earn a role in the offense.

How quickly he can master his new position — at least become proficient at it — will be the determining factor.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Practice Observations, QB Concerns and Defensive Highlights

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa struggled in practice while Ryan Fitzpatrick was absent for personal reasons

Alain Poupart

by

FlRick

Analyzing the Big Twist in the Dolphins QB Competition

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice Friday because of personal reasons, leaving all the work to first-round picks Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa

Alain Poupart

Number 23 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 23 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Is Bigger Necessarily Better? And Other O-line Thoughts

The Miami Dolphins will have a much younger and much bigger offensive line in 2020, and they're hoping it also will be much better

Alain Poupart

by

rkmcquillen

From One Badger to Another

The Achilles injury that will sideline Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel for the 2020 season could provide more opportunity for another former University of Wisconsin player

Alain Poupart

by

Jake Kocorowski

Playing Catch-Up with Rosen

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen continues to work on his craft while remaining firmly in the shadows behind Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick

Alain Poupart

Number 25 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 25 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

LOliver25fan

Number 24 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 24 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Is Full-Time Opportunity Coming for Ford?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford hoping to take the next step after a strong finish in 2019

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Patriots' QB Platoon? Yes please!

https://twitter.com/DevclemNFL/status/1296078278344794114?s=20

Alain Poupart