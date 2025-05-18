Nice Deal for Ewers
One month after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Quinn Ewers has landed his first NFL endorsement deal.
The seventh-round rookie announced an exclusive autograph trading card agreement with Panini. The deal is reportedly worth $3 million, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
“Thank you [Panini] for helping me tell my story and continuing our relationship!" Ewers posted on X. “I can’t wait to see my first NFL trading cards!”
The deal marks a milestone for Ewers, who faced a tough decision before forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. Reports suggested he may have left money on the table by declaring instead of transferring to another program after throwing for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns last season at Texas.
While Ewers is eager to prove himself in the NFL, this NIL endorsement brings him closer to the type of payday he might have earned by staying in college. This comes just one week after the Dolphins and Ewers agreed to a four-year contract worth $4.3 million, which is standard for a seventh-round pick.
“I didn’t expect to fall as low as I did, but it is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity as everybody else does, and I’m beyond thankful for that,” Ewers said on May 9. “And I just want to go in there and play my game at the end of the day and learn and develop as a quarterback.”
Ewers at the Rookie Premiere
Ewers’ partnership was announced during the 31st annual Rookie Premiere, which connects first-year players with top brand partners. He was among 42 players invited to the three-day event, held May 14–17 in Los Angeles.
While 10 quarterbacks were invited to the event, Ewers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson were the only two seventh-round picks included.
The weekend featured a jersey reveal, giving Ewers and the other rookies a first look at their names stitched onto official NFL uniforms.
As is tradition, the event concluded with a group photo of the Rookie Premiere Class of 2025.