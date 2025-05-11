Ewers Selected to Attend NFL Rookie Event
Just one week after signing his four-year rookie contract, quarterback Quinn Ewers will represent the Miami Dolphins at a high-profile NFL event.
Ewers is one of 42 rookies invited to the NFL Players Association’s 31st annual Rookie Premiere. The event, held May 14–17 in Los Angeles, introduces first-year pros to the business side of football through networking opportunities with top brand partners.
Ten quarterbacks, including first-round picks Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart, were invited. Shedeur Sanders and three sixth-round quarterbacks (Kyle McCord, Riley Leonard and Will Howard) also received invitations.
Ewers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson were the only seventh-round draft picks invited to the event.
Since 1994, the Rookie Premiere has created an opportunity for NFLPA brand partners to meet with the league’s incoming talent to start building relationships, content, and brand momentum ahead of their first season.
Other first-round picks invited to the Rookie Premiere include Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty, Colston Loveland, Matthew Golden, Mykel Williams, Omarion Hampton, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter and Tyler Warren.
Ewers was the last of the 13 quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft and the seventh of the Dolphins' eight selections.
What to Expect from the Rookie Premiere
Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright attended last year, when the 2024 rookie class connected with brands like Homage, Oakley, and WHOOP, to start plotting name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals as professional athletes.
Rookies also heard from former players Michael Vick, Ryan Clark, Kurt Warner, LeSean McCoy, Todd Gurley, and Emmanuel Acho, who shared career insights and emphasized the importance of player unions like the NFLPA.
The weekend featured a jersey reveal, giving rookies a first look at their names stitched onto official NFL uniforms. The event concluded with a group photo of each rookie suited in their full uniform.