Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins are returning from their bye Sunday about as healthy as they can be.

That's reflected in their inactive list for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, which does not include any player who was on the injury report this week.

The four players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday will be active, including tight end Darren Waller and tackle Austin Jackson, who both were activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The other two players who were questionable were DT Benito Jones (ankle) and CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), but they both will be back, Douglas returning after a two-game absence.

The list of inactive then is made up of newcomers along with second-year wide receiver Tahj Washington. He's joined by cornerback A.J. Green III and LB Andre Carter II, who both were signed off another team's practice squad in recent weeks.

It's three consecutive inactive games for Carter since he was poached off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson, signed off the Dolphins practice squad earlier this week, will be active and figures to get snaps on special teams.

The final inactive player is defensive tackle Matthew Butler, whose spot on the game-day roster was taken a few weeks back by rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers.

Quinn Ewers again will serve as the emergency third quarterback, which he's done for every game except for one when he moved ahead of Zach Wilson on the depth chart.

