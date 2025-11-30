Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins are returning from their bye Sunday about as healthy as they can be.
That's reflected in their inactive list for their Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, which does not include any player who was on the injury report this week.
The four players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday will be active, including tight end Darren Waller and tackle Austin Jackson, who both were activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The other two players who were questionable were DT Benito Jones (ankle) and CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), but they both will be back, Douglas returning after a two-game absence.
The list of inactive then is made up of newcomers along with second-year wide receiver Tahj Washington. He's joined by cornerback A.J. Green III and LB Andre Carter II, who both were signed off another team's practice squad in recent weeks.
It's three consecutive inactive games for Carter since he was poached off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Linebacker Caleb Johnson, signed off the Dolphins practice squad earlier this week, will be active and figures to get snaps on special teams.
The final inactive player is defensive tackle Matthew Butler, whose spot on the game-day roster was taken a few weeks back by rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers.
Quinn Ewers again will serve as the emergency third quarterback, which he's done for every game except for one when he moved ahead of Zach Wilson on the depth chart.
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL