Number 32 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 32.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 32 for at least one regular season game:
RB Joe Auer (1966-67), RB Hubert Ginn (1970-73), RB Benny Malone (1974-78), RB Tom Vigorito (1981-85), DB Donald Brown (1986), RB Pete Roth (1987), RB Garrett Limbrick (1990), CB Bruce Alexander (1992-93), RB Aaron Craver (1994), RB Cleveland Gary (1994), RB Jerris McPhail (1996-97), RB J.J. Johnson (1999-2001), RB Charlie Rogers (2003), FB Jamar Martin (2004), DB Jason Allen (2006-10), CB Nate Ness (2010), CB Nate Jones (2011), CB Jonathan Wade (2011), DB Michael Coe (2012), CB Dimitri Patterson (2012-13), RB Orleans Darkwa (2014), S Jordan Kovacs (2015), RB Kenyan Drake (2016-19), CB Linden Stephens (2019), CB Ken Crawley (2019), RB Patrick Laird (2020-21), S Verone McKinley III
The breakdown of 32 with the Dolphins
The Dolphins have had an awful lot of players wear number 32 and several who made clear contributions, so it's tough to pick out a top three. Joe Auer, who played at nearby Coral Gables High, is forever etched in Dolphins history for returning the team's first-ever opening kickoff for a touchdown and he also was the organization's first team MVP. Benny Malone was a second-round pick in 1974 and he started 23 of the 57 games he played for Miami. He had 797 rushing yards with four touchdowns in 1976, followed by 615 rushing yards and five TDs in 1977. Tom Vigorito started two of the 35 games he played after being a fifth-round pick in 1981, but he had two punt returns for touchdowns. Jason Allen was the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2006, but he was a backup for most of his four-plus seasons in Miami and split time between safety and cornerback. Kenyan Drake had an up-and-down three-plus seasons in Miami, but he certainly provided some memorable highlights, none bigger than his touchdown in the "Miracle in Miami" victory against New England in 2018. He also had a game-winning kickoff return for a touchdown against the Jets in 2016 that played a big role in the team's drive to the playoffs. Drake, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL, had seasons with 644 and 535 rushing yards and averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry with the Dolphins. Ginn had three different stints with the Dolphins after being a ninth-round pick in 1970 and getting traded twice. He wore 32 in his first stint. He didn't start one game in his 90-game NFL career. J.J. Johnson was the Dolphins' top pick in the 1999 draft as a second-round choice, but he produced only 748 rushing yards and a 3.4 average in three seasons before he was traded to Cleveland.
The top three Dolphins players with number 32
1. RB Kenyan Drake
2. RB Benny Malone
3. RB Joe Auer
Dolphins 32's among the NFL's all-time best
This has been a number that has produced a lot of Hall of Fame running backs, including Franco Harris, Marcus Allen, Jim Brown, Edgerrin James and O.J. Simpson, so no Dolphins player among the top 20 here.