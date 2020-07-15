Number 60 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 60.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 60 for at least one regular season game:

C Carl Mauck (1970), DT Al Jenkins (1972), G-T Tom Wickert (1974), DT Don Reese (1976), OL Melvin Mitchell (1978), G-T Jeff Toews (1979-85), LB Duke Schamel (1987), G Bert Weidner (1990-95), C-G John Bock (1996-2000), T Spencer Folau (2001), T Greg Jerman (2002-04), DT Steve Fifita (2007), DT Matt McChesney (2008), C Al Johnson (2008), G Kraig Urbik (2016)

The debate:

After having two Hall of Famers (Larry Little and Jim Langer) and a near-HOFer (Bob Kuechenberg) the last digit of the 60s offers no one who made the Pro Bowl even once and 11 one-and-doners (with that number). It made for a very difficult in not only finding a No. 1 player with number 60, but even more trying to round out a top three. Jeff Toews arrived in Miami as a second-round pick in the 1979 NFL draft, but though he played six seasons for the Dolphins, he started only 14 games and never more than seven in any season. Bert Weidner started 39 games over six seasons after being an 11th-round pick in the 1989 draft, including 14 in 1994 when the Dolphins made the playoffs. Unlike Toews and Weidner, John Bock joined the Dolphins as a free agent and he started 10 of the 45 games he played for Miami over five years.

Worth noting:

After he started three games for the Dolphins in 1970 in his second NFL seasons, Mauck went on to start 148 games for the Chargers and Houston Oilers over the next 11 seasons. ... Jenkins appeared in all 14 games as a backup during the Dolphins' perfect 1972 season. ... Wickert started three of the 13 games he played as a rookie ninth-round pick in 1974. ... Reese wore 60 in his third of three seasons with the Dolphins after wearing 76 in 1974-75. ... Mitchell wore 60 in his second of two stints with Miami. ... Spencer Folau started 15 of the 16 games he played for the playoff-bound Dolphins in 2001, but left as a free agent after the season. ... Johnson joined the Dolphins after starting 45 games for the Cowboys and Cardinals the previous four seasons, but he appeared in only four games with no starts for Miami. ... Urbik played 16 games with six starts for the Dolphins in 2016 in his seventh NFL season, but he was waived the following August and never played again.

The top three:

1. G Bert Weidner

2. G-T Jeff Toews

3. C John Bock