Number 62 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 62.

The top players at each number so far have been:

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 62 for at least one regular season game:

C Jim Langer (1970-79), G Harry Galbreath (1988-92), C-G Chris Gray (1993-96), DT Fred Evans (2006), DT Anthony Bryant (2007), DE Clifton Geathers (2010), C Ryan Cook (2011), G Danny Watkins (2013), DT Deandre Coleman (2014-15), G Ted Larsen (2017-18), G Shaq Calhoun (2019)

The debate:

There's no debate here because we have our second Hall of Famer of the 60s, with Jim Langer following Larry Little at number 66. Langer was a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection who anchored the Dolphins' Super Bowl line of the 1970s. The others in contention for the top three ranking include offensive linemen. Galbreath was a five-year starter for the Dolphins after being an eighth-round pick in the 1988 draft. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 45. Gray started 21 games for the Dolphins in his final two seasons in Miami, but then went on to play 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks with 145 starts. Larsen started 21 of the 23 games he played for the Dolphins and will be most remembered for his downfield block on Kenyan Drake's "Miracle in Miami" game-winning touchdown against New England in 2018.

Worth noting:

Evans appeared in only one game as a rookie after being a seventh-round pick in 2006, then played 94 games for the Minnesota Vikings over the next seven seasons. ... Geathers, whose brothers Kwame and Robert played in the NFL, played one game for the Dolphins in 2010 as part of his five-year, six-team NFL career. ... Watkins joined the Dolphins two years after being a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, but played only one game for Miami before ending his NFL career. ... Calhoun started seven games as a rookie free agent in 2019 and could be involved in the battle for the starting right guard job this season.

The top three:

1. C Jim Langer

2. G Harry Galbreath

3. C-G Chris Gray