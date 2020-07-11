Number 64 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 64.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 64 for at least one regular season game:

G Ed Newman (1973-84), G Houston Hoover (1994), DT Larry Chester (2002-04), G Kendyl Jacox (2006), C Samson Satele (2007-08, 2014), C Jake Grove (2009), G Josh Samuda (2012), C-G Jake Brendel (2016-18), G Chris Reed (2019)

The debate:

After having Bob Kuechenberg (67) and Larry Little (66), we're back to another offensive lineman of the 1970s, though Ed Newman didn't really make his mark until the '80s. Either way, he's an easy choice as the top player to wear 64 for the Dolphins. Newman played 12 seasons for the Dolphins, became a full-time starter for the final six and made the Pro Bowl in each of his last four years in Miami before going on to become a judge in Florida. After joining the Dolphins as a free agent, Larry Chester was a very, very good run stopped in 2002 and 2003, but his career ended when he sustained a knee injury in the second game of the 2004 season. It probably wasn't coincidence that the Dolphins run defense went south in his absence. Samson Satele started every game his first two seasons after being a second-round pick in the 2007 draft, but the Dolphins wanted somebody more physical at center, so they traded Satele to the Raiders and signed former Raiders starter Jake Grove as a free agent. Satele ended up returning in 2014 and again started all 16 games before calling it a career.

Worth noting:

Houston Hoover was a six-year starter in the NFL before he joined the Dolphins in 1994, but his Miami resume consisted of three games as a backup before he landed on IR and his career was done. ... Kendyl Jacox started eight games in 2006 as he closed out his nine-year NFL career. ... Grove started 10 games for the Dolphins in 2009 after they signed him to a five-year contract, but he was released the following September and never played again in the NFL. ... Brendel, who started three of the 21 games he played for the Dolphins, is now a member of the 49ers. ... After being signed as an unrestricted free agent, Chris Reed was cut in December but claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers.

The top three:

1. G Ed Newman

2. DT Larry Chester

3. C Samson Satele