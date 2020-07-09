Number 66 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
Alain Poupart
The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 66.
The top players at each number so far have been:
99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor
98 - DL Jared Odrick
97 - DT Jordan Phillips
96 - DT Paul Soliai
95 - DT Tim Bowens
94 - DT Randy Starks
93 - DE Trace Armstrong
92 - LS John Denney
91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake
90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman
89 - WR Nat Moore
88 - TE Keith Jackson
87 - TE Andre Tillman
86 - WR Oronde Gadsden
85 - LB Nick Buoniconti
84 - DE Bill Stanfill
83 - WR Mark Clayton
82 - WR Brian Hartline
81 - WR O.J. McDuffie
80 - WR Irving Fryar
79 - T Jon Giesler
78 - T Richmond Webb
77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe
76 - T Branden Albert
75 - DT Manny Fernandez
74 - T Mark Dennis
73 - DT Bob Baumhower
72 - DT Bob Heinz
71 - T Todd Wade
70 - DE Kendall Langford
69 - G Keith Sims
68 - T Eric Laakso
67 - G/T Bob Kuechenberg
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 66 for at least one regular season game:
G Larry Little (1969-80), G Larry Lee (1985-86), G-T Jim Gilmore (1987), T Everett McIver (1996-97), T Kevin Gogan (1999), G Heath Irwin (2000-01), G Jamie Nails (2002-03), G Rex Hadnot (2004-07), G Donald Thomas (2008-09), G David Arkin (2013), G Shelley Smith (2014), G Jacques McClendon (2015), C Travis Swanson (2018)
The debate:
It's back-to-back no-brainers for the top spot because Larry Little is just as big a slam dunk at 66 as Bob Kuechenberg was at 67. Little, who arrived in perhaps the greatest trade in Dolphins history, was a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection in the 1970s and he was rewarded with a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As for the rest of the 66's, Everett McIver started 10 games over two seasons after being claimed off waivers from the Jets. Jamie Nails started two seasons for the Dolphins and his play in 2002, when he helped Ricky Williams lead the NFL with a team-record 1,853 rushing yards, was Pro Bowl caliber. Rex Hadnot started 55 games in his four seasons in Miami, splitting time at right guard and center.
Worth noting:
Larry Lee, who started five games for the Dolphins in 1986, later became vice president of football operations for the Detroit Lions. ... Gilmore played all three strike-replacement games for the Dolphins in 1987 after appearing in two games with the Eagles in 1986, but he never played another game in the NFL. ... Kevin Gogan started 10 games for the Dolphins in the 13th year of his 14-year NFL career. ... Donald Thomas became an opening-day starter as a rookie sixth-round pick in 2008, but he sustained a season-ending foot injury in the opener and never was able to live up to that promise, even though he did start 12 games in 2009. ... McClendon, who played three games for Miami in 2015 in the final year of his six-year NFL career, currently serves as director of player engagement for the Los Angeles Rams and also serves on the Knight Commission for Intercollegiate Athletics.
The top three:
1. G Larry Little
2. C-G Rex Hadnot
3. G Jamie Nails