Number 67 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 67.

The top players at each number so far have been:

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 67 for at least one regular season game:

G-T Bob Kuechenberg (1970-84), T Chris Conlin (1987), NT Pat Swoopes (1991), G Jeff Novak (1994), T Barry Stokes (1998), C Joe Berger (2009-10), G Daryn Colledge (2014), G Laremy Tunsil (2016-17), C Daniel Kilgore (2018-19)

The debate:

This is another one of those numbers where there's absolutely no debate because it's Kuechenberg all the way. He made the Pro Bowl at both guard and tackle, played more games than just about anybody in franchise history and a case could be made that he should be in the Hall of Fame. Beyond Kuechenberg, nobody played more than two seasons wearing 67, so it's tough to flush out a top three. Joe Berger started 20 games over two seasons with the Dolphins (after first wearing 65 for a brief stint in 2005) and went on to start 64 games in seven seasons with the Vikings. Laremy Tunsil wore 67 in his first two seasons when he started at guard and tackle, respectively, before switching to 78 in 2018. Daniel Kilgore started all 17 games he played over the past two seasons after coming over in a trade with the 49ers. The Dolphins declined to pick up the option on his contract this offseason.

Worth noting:

Conlin played three games (non-replacement games) in 1987 for the Dolphins before resurfacing in the NFL with the Colts for 24 games in 1990-91. ... Novak played six games for Miami in 1994, then went to play four seasons with Jacksonville. ... After appearing in three games as a backup for Miami in 1998, Stokes went on to play six more seasons and make 44 starts. ... Colledge started 13 games in 2014 in what became the final year of his nine-year NFL career.

The top three:

1. G-T Bob Kuechenberg

2. G-T Laremy Tunsil

3. C Joe Berger