Number 68 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 68.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

74 - T Mark Dennis

73 - DT Bob Baumhower

72 - DT Bob Heinz

71 - T Todd Wade

70 - DE Kendall Langford

69 - G Keith Sims

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 68 for at least one regular season game:

OL Melvin Mitchell (1976), T Eric Laakso (1978-84), T Greg Koch (1986-87), T Louis Oubre (1987), G Andrew Green (1995), T Mike Sheldon (1997-99), C Seth McKinney (20002-06), G Ikechuku Ndukwe (2008), G Richie Incognito (2010-13), T Ulrick John (2015), G Isaac Asiata (2017-18), G Evan Brown (2019)

The debate:

Unlike number 69, there's a real debate to be had with this number. The late Eric Laakso was a fourth-round pick out of Tulane in 1978 who started at right tackle from 1980 through the first four games of the 1984 season. Laakso, who died in 2010 at the age of 54, never made the Pro Bowl but was a solid starter. Even though he was a third-round selection, Seth McKinney was the Dolphins' top draft pick in 2002 and he started in both 2004 and 2005 before he spent all of 2006 on IR with a neck injury and was released the following year. He played three more seasons with the Browns and Bills. Richie Incognito was a starting guard for the Dolphins from the time he joined the team as a free agent in 2010 to the time he was suspended in 2014 for his role in the "Bullygate" scandal. Incognito was a really good offensive lineman for Miami, making the Pro Bowl in 2012, but the circumstances surrounding his departure have to be weighed in when honoring the top players to wear 68.

Worth noting:

Melvin Mitchell played 19 games for the Dolphins after being waived in 1976 and brought back the following year. ... Greg Koch started 16 games in 1986 in his 10th year in the NFL before the Dolphins traded him to Minnesota after he played one game the following year. ... Oubre played the three strike-replacement games for the Dolphins in 1987 in his return to the NFL after starting 30 games from 1982-84. ... Andrew Greene played six games with one start as a rookie second-round pick in 1995, but he was waived the following summer after Jimmy Johnson took over as Dolphins head coach. ... Ndukwe palyed for four different teams in four NFL seasons and started a total of 18 games, 15 of them with the Dolphins in 2008. ... Asiata, a fourth-round pick who appeared in only two games in two seasons for the Dolphins, is now a police officer in Utah, where he was born and played his college football. ... Brown was released in the offseason after appearing in three games for the Dolphins last year.

The top three:

1. T Eric Laakso

2. G Richie Incognito

3. C Seth McKinney