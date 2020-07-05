Number 70 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 70.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

74 - T Mark Dennis

73 - DT Bob Baumhower

72 - DT Bob Heinz

71 - T Todd Wade

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 70 for at least one regular season game:

DE Jim Riley (1967-71), DT Larry Woods (1973), T Tom Funchess (1974), DE John Andrews (1975-76), Bob Simpson (1978), DE Bill Barnett (1980-85), NT Brian Sochia (1986-91), T Eric Moore (1995), DT Mike Chalenski (1997), T Harry Swayne (2001), T John St. Clair (2004), T L.J. Shelton (2006-07), DE Kendall Langford (2008-11), G Dallas Thomas (2013), T Ja'Wuan James (2014-18), T Julién Davenport (2019)

The debate:

This is an interesting number because we have five players who played at least four seasons with the Dolphins wearing number 70, and there's a case to be for each of them. Jim Riley started 53 games for the Dolphins, including all but one game in 1970 and 1971 when they made their first two playoff appearances. Bill Barnett gets points for longevity because he played six seasons for the Dolphins, though he started only nine of the 77 games he played. Brian Sochia was a three-year starter at nose tackle for the Dolphins, totaled 13 sacks in those three years and made the Pro Bowl in 1988. Kendall Langford became a starter in the Dolphins' 3-4 defense as a rookie and helped the Dolphins win the AFC East title and remained a starter in his four years in Miami. Ja'Wuan James started 62 games at right tackle for the Dolphins after being a first-round pick in 2014, but his career was strange in that he alternated between starting 15 or 16 games with missing half or more of the season because of injuries.

Worth noting:

Funchess played eight games with three starts for the Dolphins in the final year of his seven-year career. ... Simpson, an eighth-round pick in 1978, played five games for the Dolphins that season and that was the extent of his NFL career. ... Eric Moore began his career as a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 1988 and ended it with two games as a backup for Miami in 1995. ... Swayne's 15-year NFL career ended with his one season for the Dolphins. ... L.J. Shelton started all 32 games he played for the Dolphins, at right guard in 2006 and right tackle in 2007. ... Dallas Thomas wore 70 for his first of four seasons with Miami before switching to 63. ... Davenport started eight games for the Dolphins last season after coming over in the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston.

The top three:

1. DE Kendall Langford

2. T Ja'Wuan James

3. NT Brian Sochia