Number 71 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 71.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

74 - T Mark Dennis

73 - DT Bob Baumhower

72 - DT Bob Heinz

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 71 for at least one regular season game:

G Charlie Fowler (1967-68), T John Boynton (1969), DT Frank Cornish (1970-71), T Darryl Carlton (1975-76), T Mike Current (1977-79), DT Mike Charles (1983-86), T Scott Kehoe (1987), LS Ethan Albright (1995), DE Dunstan Anderson (1997), T Todd Wade (2000-03), G Toniu Fonoti (2006), G Cory Lekkerkerker (2007), DT Lionel Dotson (2008-09), G Cory Procter (2010), T Marc Colombo (2011), T Jonathan Martin (2012-13), T Branden Albert (2014), T Zach Sterup (2017), G Josh Sitton (2018)

The debate:

Offensive linemen predominantly have been the ones wearing 71 for the Dolphins, and that's where we find our top three. The debate came down to four players. After playing one game in Miami in 1969, Mike Current returned in 1977 and started 45 of 48 games at right tackle over the next three seasons. Todd Wade started 63 of 64 games during his four seasons with the Dolphins before leaving as a free agent to join the Houston Texans. He never made the Pro Bowl for Miami but was a solid starter at right tackle. Mike Charles had the distinction of being the Dolphins draft pick immediately after quarterback Dan Marino was taken in the first round in 1983. Charles started 29 games in four seasons with the Dolphins and his best year was in 1985 when he started all 16 games and had seven sacks. And, yes, we have to mention Jonathan Martin, who started all 23 games he played for the Dolphins, including all 16 as a rookie, before his time in Miami ended in the aftermath of the Bullygate scandal.

Worth noting:

Cornish played 21 games with three starts for the Dolphins toward the end of his NFL career, and his son Frank followed him with a six-year NFL career of his own. ... Carlton started only nine games for Miami after being a first-round pick in 1975. ... After his 10 games with the Dolphins in 1995, Albright went on to play 236 NFL games. ... Cory Lekkerkerker started two games for the Dolphins in 2007, while his brother Brad Lekkerkerker played one game for the Raiders in 2005 (sorry, just love typing his name). ... Lionel Dotson played four games wearing 71 in 2008 and 2009 and three games wearing 95 in 2010. ... Colombo, who closed out his nine-year NFL career by starting 16 games at right tackle for the Dolphins in 2011, is now the offensive line coach with the New York Giants. ... Branden Albert wore 71 in his first season with the Dolphins in 2014, but he landed on IR after nine games. ... Sitton's 11-year career ended with Miami when he sustained a shoulder injury in the 2018 opener.

The top three:

1. T Todd Wade

2. T Mike Current

3. DT Mike Charles