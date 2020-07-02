Number 73 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 73.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

74 - T Mark Dennis

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 73 for at least one regular season game:

T Norm Evans (1966-75), DT Bob Baumhower (1977-86), T Greg Johnson (1988), T Ron Heller (1993-95), G Billy Yates (2003), T Stockar McDougle (2005), G Evan Mathis (2008), DT Julius Warmsley (2016), C Wesley Johnson (2018)

The debate:

We're back at a number with two players who clearly stood out above the rest, in this case tackle Norm Evans and defensive tackle Bob Baumhower. Evans was a 10-year starter after joining the Dolphins in the expansion draft and made the Pro Bowl twice, in the perfect 1972 season and again in 1974. Baumhower started nine years, but missed a full season because of a leg injury. He made the Pro Bowl five times and was named an All-Pro in 1983. Where Baumhower might have the edge is that he was the best player on the Dolphins defense for a few years, whereas Evans was a good player on an offensive line with two Hall of Famers (Larry Little and Jim Langer). The other player worthy of mention who wore 73 was tackle Ron Heller, who started for two-plus seasons after signing as a free agent.

Worth noting:

Ironically, Evans' career with the Dolphins ended the way it began — he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1976 expansion draft. ... Greg Johnson was a fourth-round pick who appeared in one game as a rookie and never played again in the NFL. ... McDougle started only two of the nine games he played for the Dolphins in 2005 after being a 16-game starter in 2003 and 2004. ... Mathis is a classic guy of a guy who got away because after he played in seven games with no starts in 2008, he went on to start 79 more games in the NFL and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Eagles.

The top three:

1. DT Bob Baumhower

2. T Norm Evans

3. T Ron Heller