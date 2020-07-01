Number 74 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 74.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 74 for at least one regular season game:

DT John Richardson (1967-71), DT Randy Crowder (1974-76), Steve Young (1977), T Cleveland Green (1980-86), G Jeff Wiska (1987), T Mark Dennis (1987-93), NT Ed Hawthorne (1995), T Brent Smith (1998-2000), G-T Wade Smith (2003-04), DE Quentin Moses (2007-08), G John Jerry (2010-13), T Jason Fox (2014-15), G Jermon Bushrod (2016-17), T Zach Sterup (2018), G Keaton Sutherland (2019)

The debate:

After having two memorable Dolphins players at number 75, we have come to a number where no one left much of a mark. We can start with the fact that not one Dolphins player with his number has ever made the Pro Bowl. John Richardson started 44 games for the Dolphins, including all 14 in 1970 when the franchise earned its first playoff berth. Cleveland Green started 32 games in his eight seasons in Miami, including 12 in 1984 when Dan Marino and the Dolphins set several NFL offensive records. Mark Dennis started 50 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins, including all 16 in both 1990 and 1991. John Jerry started 45 games for the Dolphins after being a third-round pick in 2010, and he still was in the NFL last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Worth noting:

Randy Crowder, the father of former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, started 25 games for the Dolphins after being a sixth-round pick out of Penn State but never played for Miami again after he and teammate Don Reese were arrested in 1977 on drug charges. ... Jeff Wiska started all three strike-replacement games in 1987. ... Ed Hawthorne's entire NFL career consisted of one game with the Dolphins in 1995. ... Wade Smith was released after sustaining a broken arm in 2005, but he went to start 80 games in nine NFL seasons after leaving Miami and made the Pro Bowl in 2012. ... We already discussed Moses, who wore 93 for his first two for four seasons with Miami. He died in 2017 at the age of 33 when he unsuccessfully tried to save the wife and daughter of his late friend after a house fire. ... After starting 26 games in two seasons for the Dolphins, Jermon Bushrod ended his career in a final season with New Orleans, where he had spent his first six years in the NFL.

The top three:

1. T Mark Dennis

2. T Cleveland Green

3. G John Jerry