Number 75 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 75.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 75 for at least one regular season game:

G Ken Rice (1966-67), DT Manny Fernandez (1968-75), DL Rick Dvorak (1977), DE Doug Betters (1978-87), G-T Dave Zawatson (1991), DE Shane Burton (1996-98), G Todd Perry (2001-03), DT Josh Shaw (2004), DT Chidi Ahanotu (2004), DT Manuel Wright (2005), DE Derreck Robinson (2007), G-T Nate Garner (2008-14), G Jamil Douglas (2015-16), DT Nick Williams (2016), DE Cameron Malveaux (2017-18)

The debate:

Like we've had for a couple of numbers, most recently 77, there are two players who stand far above the others in terms of their production with the Dolphins, and those two are Manny Fernandez and Doug Betters. Fernandez was a full-time starter for seven seasons and he had the magnificent performance in the Super Bowl VII victory against Washington that had many believing (still to this day) that he should have been the one named MVP. Betters also was a full-time starter for seven seasons and he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1983 when he had 16 sacks and four fumble recoveries. He followed that up with 14 sacks in 1984. Of the rest, it's tough to go against Todd Perry, who was a three-year starter at right guard, including the 2002 season when Ricky Williams set a franchise-record with an NFL-best 1,853 yards.

Worth noting:

Chidi Ahanotu joined the Dolphins after 11 seasons in the NFL, but he lasted only five games in Miami before he was released. ... Josh Shaw played 14 games with four different teams in the NFL over a seven-year span (2002-08) ... Manuel Wright, who made headlines for the wrong reasons during his brief time in Miami, was a supplemental draft pick who played five games for the Giants in 2007 after his three games with the Dolphins. ... Jamil Douglas, a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015, is now a backup for the Tennessee Titans.

The top three:

1. DT Manny Fernandez

2. DE Doug Betters

3. G Todd Perry