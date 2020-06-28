Number 77 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
Alain Poupart
The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 77.
The top players at each number so far have been:
99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor
98 - DL Jared Odrick
97 - DT Jordan Phillips
96 - DT Paul Soliai
95 - DT Tim Bowens
94 - DT Randy Starks
93 - DE Trace Armstrong
92 - LS John Denney
91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake
90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman
89 - WR Nat Moore
88 - TE Keith Jackson
87 - TE Andre Tillman
86 - WR Oronde Gadsden
85 - LB Nick Buoniconti
84 - DE Bill Stanfill
83 - WR Mark Clayton
82 - WR Brian Hartline
81 - WR O.J. McDuffie
80 - WR Irving Fryar
79 - T Jon Giesler
78 - T Richmond Webb
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 77 for at least one regular season game:
DT Rich Zecher (1966-67), T Doug Crusan (1968-74), DE-LB A.J. Duhe (1977-84), DE Stanley Scott (1987), T Louis Cheek (1988-89), DE Karl Wilson (1990), G Jeff Buckey (1996-98), T Damion McIntosh (2004-06), T Jake Long (2008-12), T Tyson Clabo (2013), G Billy Turner (2014-16), G-T Jesse Davis (2017-19)
The debate:
Where number 78 was a one-man show with Richmond Webb, the number 77 gives a great debate between A.J. Duhe and Jake Long. Duhe will always have a special place with Dolphins fans for his memorable three-interception game in the 1982 AFC Championship Game and he also had some solid pass-rushing seasons before sacks became an official stat in 1982. Duhe earned one Pro Bowl invitation, though it ironically came in one of his worse statistical seasons (1984). Long, on the other hand, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Dolphins and also was an All-Pro in 2010. Long looked like he was headed for a Hall of Fame career before injuries derailed him and made him retire after the 2016 season. Because he was taken with the first overall pick, there's been some unjust criticism of Long, particularly because 2008 third overall pick Matt Ryan is still playing, but the reality is that Long was a great player before the injuries took their toll. In fact, it's pretty clear he was a better player than Duhe, though Duhe probably has to get the nod here because of his playoff heroics in 1982. When it comes to the third player with number 77, it's tough to go against Doug Crusan, who started 61 games, including 37 from 1970-72 when the Dolphins made their first three playoff appearances.
Worth noting:
Stanley Scott was a former Florida State standout whose three NFL games came during the strike-replacement games of 1987. ... Karl Wilson played for the Dolphins in the fourth season of a nine-year NFL career. ... Damion McIntosh, a native of Jamaica, started all 43 games he played for the Dolphins. ... Jesse Davis has played every position on the offensive line except for center since joining the Dolphins practice squad late in the 2016 season.
The top three:
1. DE-LB A.J. Duhe
2. T Jake Long
3. T Doug Crusan