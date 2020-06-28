Number 77 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 77.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 77 for at least one regular season game:

DT Rich Zecher (1966-67), T Doug Crusan (1968-74), DE-LB A.J. Duhe (1977-84), DE Stanley Scott (1987), T Louis Cheek (1988-89), DE Karl Wilson (1990), G Jeff Buckey (1996-98), T Damion McIntosh (2004-06), T Jake Long (2008-12), T Tyson Clabo (2013), G Billy Turner (2014-16), G-T Jesse Davis (2017-19)

The debate:

Where number 78 was a one-man show with Richmond Webb, the number 77 gives a great debate between A.J. Duhe and Jake Long. Duhe will always have a special place with Dolphins fans for his memorable three-interception game in the 1982 AFC Championship Game and he also had some solid pass-rushing seasons before sacks became an official stat in 1982. Duhe earned one Pro Bowl invitation, though it ironically came in one of his worse statistical seasons (1984). Long, on the other hand, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Dolphins and also was an All-Pro in 2010. Long looked like he was headed for a Hall of Fame career before injuries derailed him and made him retire after the 2016 season. Because he was taken with the first overall pick, there's been some unjust criticism of Long, particularly because 2008 third overall pick Matt Ryan is still playing, but the reality is that Long was a great player before the injuries took their toll. In fact, it's pretty clear he was a better player than Duhe, though Duhe probably has to get the nod here because of his playoff heroics in 1982. When it comes to the third player with number 77, it's tough to go against Doug Crusan, who started 61 games, including 37 from 1970-72 when the Dolphins made their first three playoff appearances.

Worth noting:

Stanley Scott was a former Florida State standout whose three NFL games came during the strike-replacement games of 1987. ... Karl Wilson played for the Dolphins in the fourth season of a nine-year NFL career. ... Damion McIntosh, a native of Jamaica, started all 43 games he played for the Dolphins. ... Jesse Davis has played every position on the offensive line except for center since joining the Dolphins practice squad late in the 2016 season.

The top three:

1. DE-LB A.J. Duhe

2. T Jake Long

3. T Doug Crusan