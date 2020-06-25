Number 80 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 80.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 80 for at least one regular season game:

DE-LB Ed Cooke (1966-67), DE-DT Bob Joswick (1968-69), TE Marv Fleming (1970-74), TE Jim McFarland (1975), TE Loaird McCreary (1976-78), TE Joe Rose (1980-85), TE Lawrence Sampleton (1987), TE Ferrell Edmunds (1988-92), WR Irving Fryar (1993-95), WR Fred Barnett (1996-97), WR Brett Perriman (1997), WR Iheanyi Uwaezuoke (1998), WR Kirby Dar Dar (1998), WR Horace Copeland (1998), WR Tony Martin (1999-2000), WR James McKnight (2001-03), WR David Boston (2005), TE Aaron Halterman (2007), TE Anthony Fasano (2008-12, 2017), TE Dion Sims (2013-16), WR Danny Amendola (2018)

The debate:

It's the tight ends who have done the most with the number 80 with the Dolphins, though it's tough to pick a clear standout. Marv Fleming was the starting tight end on the Dolphins' Super Bowl teams of the 1970s and his role was that of a blocker for the team's devastating running game. Ferrell Edmunds started 57 games in his five seasons in Miami and made the Pro Bowl twice, making him the only Dolphins player at that position selected to the all-star game. Wide receiver Irving Fryar spent only three seasons in Miami but made them count, topping 1,000 receiving yards twice and making the Pro Bowl the same number of times. Anthony Fasano was an important player in the Dolphins' run to the AFC East title in 2008 as he led the team with seven receiving touchdowns. Fasano spent six of his 12 NFL seasons and started 83 games for Miami.

Worth noting:

Ed Cooke started 23 games in the first two Dolphins seasons and earned All-AFL honors in 1966. ... Before he went on to a long career as Dolphins radio analyst and talk show host, Rose appeared in 83 games for Miami and had two touchdowns in the classic 1981 playoff game against the San Diego Chargers. ... Edmunds has three sons in the NFL — Terrell (safety) and Trey (running back) with the Steelers and Tremaine (linebacker) with the Bills. ... Copeland, Dar Dar and Uwaezuoke combined to appear in eight games in 1998 but none of them caught a pass. ... David Boston came to the Dolphins in a trade with the Chargers after gaining 880 receiving yards but spent the entire 2004 season on IR and four catches in five games in 2005 before he was cut.

The top three:

1. WR Irving Fryar

2. TE Anthony Fasano

3. TE Ferrell Edmunds