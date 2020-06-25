AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Number 80 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 80.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 80 for at least one regular season game:

DE-LB Ed Cooke (1966-67), DE-DT Bob Joswick (1968-69), TE Marv Fleming (1970-74), TE Jim McFarland (1975), TE Loaird McCreary (1976-78), TE Joe Rose (1980-85), TE Lawrence Sampleton (1987), TE Ferrell Edmunds (1988-92), WR Irving Fryar (1993-95), WR Fred Barnett (1996-97), WR Brett Perriman (1997), WR Iheanyi Uwaezuoke (1998), WR Kirby Dar Dar (1998), WR Horace Copeland (1998), WR Tony Martin (1999-2000), WR James McKnight (2001-03), WR David Boston (2005), TE Aaron Halterman (2007), TE Anthony Fasano (2008-12, 2017), TE Dion Sims (2013-16), WR Danny Amendola (2018)

The debate:

It's the tight ends who have done the most with the number 80 with the Dolphins, though it's tough to pick a clear standout. Marv Fleming was the starting tight end on the Dolphins' Super Bowl teams of the 1970s and his role was that of a blocker for the team's devastating running game. Ferrell Edmunds started 57 games in his five seasons in Miami and made the Pro Bowl twice, making him the only Dolphins player at that position selected to the all-star game. Wide receiver Irving Fryar spent only three seasons in Miami but made them count, topping 1,000 receiving yards twice and making the Pro Bowl the same number of times. Anthony Fasano was an important player in the Dolphins' run to the AFC East title in 2008 as he led the team with seven receiving touchdowns. Fasano spent six of his 12 NFL seasons and started 83 games for Miami.

Worth noting:

Ed Cooke started 23 games in the first two Dolphins seasons and earned All-AFL honors in 1966. ... Before he went on to a long career as Dolphins radio analyst and talk show host, Rose appeared in 83 games for Miami and had two touchdowns in the classic 1981 playoff game against the San Diego Chargers. ... Edmunds has three sons in the NFL — Terrell (safety) and Trey (running back) with the Steelers and Tremaine (linebacker) with the Bills. ... Copeland, Dar Dar and Uwaezuoke combined to appear in eight games in 1998 but none of them caught a pass. ... David Boston came to the Dolphins in a trade with the Chargers after gaining 880 receiving yards but spent the entire 2004 season on IR and four catches in five games in 2005 before he was cut.

The top three:

1. WR Irving Fryar

2. TE Anthony Fasano

3. TE Ferrell Edmunds

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Player Profile: G/T Jesse Davis

Jesse Davis is the most accomplished returning offensive lineman on the Miami Dolphins roster and he should play a key role again in 2020, but there's some uncertainty about what that role might be

Alain Poupart

by

palmbeachdolphin

What if the 2020 Dolphins Were on 'Hard Knocks'?

Examining the story lines that HBO might have explored had the Miami Dolphins been selected to appear this summer on the annual series

Alain Poupart

Number 81 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 81 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins Players With the Best Chance to Become First-Time Pro Bowlers

The Miami Dolphins have three players on their roster who have been selected to the Pro Bowl, but they have a few more with the ability to get that kind of recognition in 2020

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins' 2020 schedule will take them in Week 9 to Arizona to face what should be a much-improved Cardinals team

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 82 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 82 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Former Dolphins tight end sidelined, not retired

Former Dolphins tight end Nick O'Leary will not play this season because of a heart issue, but he plans on returning in 2021

Alain Poupart

Familiar Dolphins Faces in Unfamiliar Places

With Tom Brady now sporting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, we look back at Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl players who ended up with another team later in their career

Alain Poupart

Parker 'Posterizes' Gilmore on Instagram

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker had a huge game against NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore last December, and he reminded everyone on social media this past weekend

Alain Poupart

Number 83 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 83 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart