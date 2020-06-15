Number 90 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 90.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 90 for at least one regular season game:

TE Bill Cronin (1966), LB Andy Hendel (1986), DE/LB Eric Kumerow (1988-90), DE/LB Marco Coleman (1992-95), DE Adewale Ogunleye (2001), DE Rob Burnett (2002-03), DT Jeff Zgonina (2004-06), DT Rodrique Wright (2007), DT Ryan Baker (2009-12), DE Andre Fluellen (2012), DT Vaughn Martin (2013), DT Earl Mitchell (2014-16), DE Charles Harris (2017-19)

The debate:

After going through a lot of good players when we examined number 91, we come to a number that hasn't produced great results for the Dolphins. And that's despite the fact that three of the players who have worn that number joined Miami as first-round picks — Eric Kumerow, Marco Coleman and Charles Harris. Of those three, Coleman was the only who had any measure of success as he averaged six sacks in his four seasons before leaving as a free agent. Zgonina played his last three of four seasons with the Dolphins wearing 90 after switching from 92 and started 14 games in 2004. Mitchell started 21 games in three seasons, including 12 in 2015. Rob Burnett was a very good NFL player for a long time, but the Dolphins got him at the end of his career and his contributions were minimal.

Melissa Mahan-Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Worth noting:

Adewale Ogunleye had some good production for the Dolphins, but it came in 2002-03 when he was wearing 93 after switching from 90. ... Ryan Baker played in four different seasons for the Dolphins, but he bounced on and off the roster and appeared in only 17 games. ... Vaughn Martin signed with the Dolphins as a free agent after starting 27 games for the Chargers the previous two seasons, but he landed on IR after only three games in 2013 and never played another game in the NFL. ... Bill Cronin caught seven passes for the Dolphins' inaugural team in 1966.

The top three:

1. Marco Coleman

2. Earl Mitchell

3. Jeff Zgonina